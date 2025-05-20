Winter Sets New Album 'Adult Romantix' and Extensive US Tour for Fall 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winter has announced her highly anticipated new album, Adult Romantix, due out August 22nd via her new label home Winspear. Chronically an emotional coast-to-coast move, she spent roughly two years writing songs in a transitory state: often in between tours, in different cities, and in various sublets. The album is a follow-up to 2022’s landmark What Kind of Blue Are You?, and a goodbye love letter to her time in L.A.

Following a delicate, jangly intro, the album’s motor kicks into full gear with “Just Like A Flower,” which merges Sarah Records sweetness with an all-out, whammy-heavy, Dinosaur Jr.-esque attack. “This song captures the essence of daydreaming in your bedroom—a place where limitless imagination and inspiration can exist,” shares Samira, “It ties back to memories of writing songs in my old bedroom in Echo Park, CA. There were these summer nights when I’d walk back from a local show with a sense of wonder and enchantment, only to lie down on my bed and replay everything that happened in my head like a movie.

In addition to the album announcement, Winter has announced a run of Fall headline shows with support from A Country Western & Hooky (whom she just released a collaborative EP with). Tickets are on-sale Thursday, May 22nd at 10am local time here.

Tour Dates:

09/27 - Boston, MA @ Warehouse *

09/28 - Troy, NY @ No Fun *

09/30 - Toronto, ON @ Garrison *

10/01 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House *

10/03 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

10/04 - Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray *

10/05 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

10/07 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake +

10/09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +

10/11 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza +

10/12 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi +

10/14 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord +

10/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo +

10/17 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room +

10/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar +

10/24 - Atlanta, GA @ Altar Masquerade

10/25 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room

10/26 - Washington, DC @ DC9 +

10/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts +

10/30 - New York, NY @ Zone One +

11/08 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

* A Country Western

+ Hooky

Photo credit: Sophie Hur

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!