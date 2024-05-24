Winter Releases New EP '...and she's still listening'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winter has released her new EP ...and she’s still listening, which finds her experimenting with trip hop, spoken word, and electronic music, gracefully expanding her rolodex of influences.

“I had a beginner's mindset when making the songs off the EP. I allowed myself to explore and play with beats and styles of singing I hadn’t ever tried before. All the lyrics are written from the perspective of a female character who is somewhat an extension of me.” Alongside the EP release, she’s also shared a visualizer for “anything at all,” a hazy and dreamlike cut whose title becomes a mantra as it’s repeated.

...and she’s still listening takes its title from the Russian fairy tale Vasilisa, where a young girl finds her freedom by listening to a doll gifted by her late mother, freeing herself from the clutches of evil and escaping the enchanted forest. “On a personal level, I felt like I had to conquer things within myself and reach a place of my own inner freedom in order to complete this EP,” she explains. The four tracks came to life during a nomadic period, as Winter bounced between London, Vermont, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s a catalog of her own emotional journey, on trusting intuition and making space to hear one's inner voice, loosely following the semi-fictional journey of a girl who travels through the ‘dark forest’.

The release is her first new music since the release of her 2022 album What Kind of Blue Are You?, which featured SASAMI and Hatchie. In 2023, she released a collection of remixes taken from the album, featuring Water From Your Eyes, Avey Tare, Day Wave and Dream, Ivory, and toured with Tanukichan, Codeine, and Geese. Earlier this year Winter toured Europe supporting Beach Fossils before returning to the West Coast to support Drop Nineteens. Later this month she’ll return to Europe to support Cherry Glazerr, where she’ll return later this year opening for The Marías.

Listen to singles “shaniatwainlovestory,” “Sallow” and “the lonely girl,” released earlier this year to praise from Stereogum, Spin, Brooklyn Vegan, Our Culture, Bandcamp, Paste Magazine and more.

Tour Dates

May 29th - Dublin, IE @ Whelans ^

May 30th - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club ^

May 31st - Glasgow, UK @ Room 2 ^

June 1st - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

June 3rd - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla ^

June 4th - Bristol, UK @ Thekla ^

June 5th - London, UK @ Village Underground ^

June 8th - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

June 10th - Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^

June 11th - Berlin, DE @ Gretchen ^

June 12th - Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli ^

June 14th - Paris, FR @ La Maroquin ^

October 29th - Barcelona, SP @ Razzmatazz *

October 30th - Madrid, SP @ La Riviera *

November 4th - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max *

^supporting Cherry Glazerr

* supporting The Marías

Tracklist:

01 Sallow

02 shaniatwainlovestory

03 the lonely girl

04 anything at all

Since the early 2010s, Brazilian-American artist Samira Winter has been cultivating a cult following for her singular take on ethereal shoegaze. She spent her formative years growing up in Curitiba, Brazil, where her mother filled their home with the gentle melodies of MPB (música popular brasileira), and her father introduced her to the distorted sounds of American punk. After moving to Boston for college, she eventually relocated to Los Angeles, where she carved a distinct lane for herself in the city’s thriving underground. Initially pulling influence from classic dream pop and 90’s indie, Winter’s sound quickly coalesced into something uniquely her own, developing a brand of make-believe, fairy tale surrealism that sets her apart from her contemporaries.

There’s a duality to …and she’s still listening that mimics the interplay between the conscious and subconscious, occupying the twilight space as night transitions into morning. It’s a catalog of her own emotional journey, on trusting intuition and making space to hear one's inner voice, loosely following the semi-fictional journey of a girl who travels through the ‘dark forest’. The four tracks came to life during a nomadic period, as Winter bounced between London, Vermont, New York, and Los Angeles. The title is inspired by the Russian fairy tale Vasilisa, where a young girl finds her freedom by listening to a doll gifted by her late mother, freeing herself from the clutches of evil and escaping the enchanted forest. “On a personal level, I felt like I had to conquer things within myself and reach a place of my own inner freedom in order to complete this EP and have the courage to put it out,” Winter shares.

On …and she’s still listening, Winter takes us another step deeper into the world she’s been constructing, where what’s imagined can be just as enlightening as the real.

Photo credit: Jaxon Whittington

