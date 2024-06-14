Olga Merediz Joins Romantic Comedy ETERNITY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Olga Merediz, who originated the role of Abuela Claudia in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, has just joined the cast of A24's upcoming romantic comedy Eternity.

According to Variety, Merediz will be appearing in the feature alongside the newly announced John Early and the previously announced Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, and Callum Turner.

Eternity is directed by David Freyne from a screenplay by Patrick Cunnane. The plot is said to revolve around characters who must make the lofty decision of who they will be with for eternity. Production on the film is currently underway.

Merediz was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in In the Heights, which she later reprised in Jon M. Chu's feature film. Her other credits include Disney's Encanto and the preschool series Alma's Way and Pupstruction. She will also lend her voice to Skydance Animation's upcoming musical film Spellbound, which features Rachel Zegler and Nathan Lane.

For Eternity, A24 is partnering with Trevor White and Tim White under Star Thrower Entertainment.