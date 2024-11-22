Winnetka Bowling League Release Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Sha La La'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this year Los Angeles band Winnetka Bowling League released their debut album, Sha La La, via Local Weather/MDDN Records. Now, they’re sharing a deluxe version of the acclaimed album which features three live recordings from the band's sold-out performance at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom earlier this year, along with a new version of the title track. Sha La La Deluxe also includes a new take on the LP’s “America in Your 20s (feat. Annika Bennett).”

Sha La La is a document of frontman Matthew Koma rediscovering what he loves about music—a back-to-basics and grounded release that finds him taking risks while being in conversation with his younger self. “America in Your 20’s” exemplifies this notion telling a story that could have been written by Springsteen or Petty, capturing the tension found in early-adulthood between hope and struggle.

Of the focus track, Koma says, “Anytime I’d strum ‘America In Your 20’s’ on an acoustic, it felt like the lyrics hit people way heavier, so we wanted to record a version that allowed the words to do their dance without any clouds. We asked Annika Bennett to sing on it because she sings like a f*cking angel and is one of our favorite new songwriters out there. I feel like she gave the song a totally new dimension…I get chills when her voice comes in.”

Koma continues, “Selling out The Bowery was a big deal for us, since we grew up in NY going to shows there. And I miss the days when bands would release live records - those were always so much fun, to hear how the road influenced the songs over time…maybe we’ll put out the whole show someday but we wanted to stripe a few on the record so folks could relive the Tourgasm.”

WINNETKA BOWLING LEAGUE TOUR DATES

Supporting Dawes:

November 22, 2024 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

November 23, 2024 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

December 13, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall

December 14, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

December 15, 2024 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 9, 2025 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater

April 10, 2025 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

April 11, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 12, 2025 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

April 17, 2025 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

April 19, 2025 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

April 23, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

April 25, 2025 - Kalispell, MT - Wachholz College Center

April 26, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

April 27, 2025 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Supporting Mother Mother:

Feb 18, 2025 — Victoria, BC — Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Feb 20, 2025 — Kelowna, BC — Prospera Place

Feb 21, 2025 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Feb 22, 2025 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Feb 24, 2025 — Regina, Canada — The Brandt Centre

Feb 25, 2025 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Feb 27, 2025 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens

Feb 28, 2025 — St. Catharines, ON — Meridian Centre

Mar 2, 2025 — Montreal, QC — Place Ball

Mar 4, 2025 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre

Mar 5, 2025 — Moncton, NB — Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

Photo credit: Paige Sara

