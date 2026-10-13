Willow Celebrates Sold-Out Shows Across London, New York, Los Angeles

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Willow is celebrating a triumphant run of sold-out live performances across London, New York and Los Angeles, marking another extraordinary milestone in what has become one of the most creatively ambitious and critically celebrated chapters of her career. The performances, including a stop at Los Angeles' Pacific Electric and two intimate shows at the Blue Note, offered audiences an opportunity to experience the musicianship, vocals and genre-defying artistry that have come to define Willow's evolving sound.

The sold-out run arrives on the heels of her ninth studio album, The Thread, released July 24th, which has earned widespread critical acclaim and further cemented Willow's standing as one of her generation's most singular and boundary-pushing artists. Across these performances, Willow brought the musical world of The Thread to life, demonstrating the depth of her artistry and her ability to move effortlessly between progressive R&B, alternative jazz, rock and soul. Equally at home on an intimate jazz club stage as she is in larger live settings, Willow continues to defy expectations of what a contemporary artist can be.

The critical response to The Thread has been remarkable. The New York Times praised Willow's increasingly singular musical vision, writing, 'Willow's music keeps getting more singular: more complex, more ambitious, more virtuosic and further away from any neatly defined genre.' Pitchfork called the album 'a testament to Willow's ongoing exploration,' while Rolling Stone celebrated her artistic freedom, writing, 'Her output is intense, but her execution is unencumbered, vulnerable, and joyful.' AllMusic described the record as 'A richly woven tapestry that only gets better with each listen,' and Glide Magazine hailed its '10 spellbinding performances.'

The acclaim speaks to an artist who has spent her career refusing to be confined by genre or expectation. From her early explorations of neo-soul and psychedelic folk to pop-punk, hard rock and experimental jazz, Willow's creative evolution has been as fearless as it has been unpredictable. With The Thread, those disparate musical worlds coalesce into something entirely her own — a sound that is at once sophisticated, adventurous, emotionally resonant and deeply personal. As Complex noted, she is 'Blending jazz, rock, soul, and intricate vocal arrangements into a sound that's become uniquely her own.'

On The Thread, Willow delivers what she describes as a 'devotional' album — a deeply immersive body of work examining the divine feminine, spiritual evolution, and humanity's connection to higher consciousness. Long celebrated as a fearless sonic shapeshifter, Willow sounds more self-assured than ever here, grounding her experimental instincts within a rich palette of progressive R&B, alternative jazz, meditative soundscapes, and atmospheric soul. Reuniting with producer Chris Greatti, the album showcases not only the adventurous musicality that defined projects like empathogen, but an even sharper sense of clarity and restraint in her songwriting. Her mastery as a guitarist and composer remains unmistakable throughout, yet The Thread also reveals a new precision in her approach to melody and structure — distilling complex emotional and philosophical ideas into songs that feel immediate, intimate, and resonant.

The album follows an extraordinary period of artistic growth for Willow. Her 2024 release empathogen earned two GRAMMY nominations and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, while her subsequent self-written, performed and produced project petal rock black pushed her creative exploration even further, featuring collaborations with George Clinton, Tune-Yards and Kamasi Washington. From acclaimed appearances on NPR's Tiny Desk and Saturday Night Live to billions of global streams, Willow has consistently demonstrated a rare ability to balance commercial success with an uncompromising artistic vision.

With The Thread earning some of the strongest reviews of her career and a string of sold-out performances across three major music capitals now behind her, Willow is entering a remarkable new era. An artist who continues to challenge herself, her audiences and the boundaries of contemporary music, she has never sounded more assured of exactly who she is — and where she wants to go next.

Photo Credit: Sabra Binder | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Sabra Binder | Download Hi-Res

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