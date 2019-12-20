Will Clarke & Huxley Team Up For New 2-Track EP
We Are The Brave's latest offering sees revered producers Will Clarke & Huxley join forces to deliver a deep, catchy techno monster. Primed with massive, penetrating drums, subterranean bass tones and an ear-worm vocal hook.
Title track 'Love Somebody', with its sturdy, rolling drum programming and symbolic vocals will leave a lasting impression on its listener. Laced with quirky acid lines and atmospheric pads that contrast the deep, brooding grooves. 'What To Do' is a super-speed, bouncing techno bumper. The racing drums will have you out of your seat in seconds and the fierce chord stabs intervene between the groove perfectly. Dashes of drum fills here and there and the expert use of effects and atmospherics round the track off to perfection.
Will Clarke just announced his brand new techno label All We Have Is Now last month. Moving in a new direction sonically and re-branding his overall aesthetic, Will Clarke is ready to launch the new label and give up-and-coming producers a place to debut their music along with a few tracks of his own. Transitioning his sound over the past year with recent releases 'Nothing Is Forever', an EP with Eli Brown 'Our Love' along with smash remix of Adam Beyer's 'Your Mind', Will Clarke has cemented his place in the techno scene and gained recognition from labels Truesoul, Drumcode, Abode, Relief and more. 'All We have Is Now' will coincide with a US tour beginning top of 2020, with Clarke set to play an array of open to close sets from January through March.
You can stream the Love Somebody EP on all platforms now, and you can still purchase tickets to Will Clarke's open to close US tour herehttps://allwehaveisnow.co.uk/ !
All We Have Is Now Tour Dates
January 24 - 1015 Folsom - San Francisco
January 25 - Exchange - LA
January 30 - The Grand - Boston
January 31 - Bauhaus - Houston
February 01 - Spybar - Chicago
February 07 - Bar Standard - Denver
February 08 - Ravine - Atlanta
February 14 - Coda - Toronto
February 15 - Good Room - New York City
February 16 - Secret Lounge - Detroit
February 21 - The Loft @ Space - Miami
February 22 - It'll Do - Dallas
February 28 - Celine - Orlando
February 29 - Morph - St. Petersburg
March 06 - Spin - San Diego
March 07 - U Street - Washington DC
March 13 - Kremwerk - Seattle
March 14 - Shady Park - Tempe