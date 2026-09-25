Will Bernard Announces WHEREABOUTS Album on Color Red

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Grammy-nominated guitarist and composer Will Bernard has announced the release of Whereabouts, his forthcoming album out November 21 on Denver-based record label Color Red. The record marks the return of Bernard's high-energy ensemble The Freelance Subversives, a moniker borrowed from Terry Gilliam's cult film Brazil. Blending classic soul-jazz, R&B, psychedelia, and funk, Whereabouts is an all-original, danceable collection crafted with a stacked roster of NYC session heavyweights and jam-scene icons.

Founded by Eddie Roberts of The New Mastersounds, Color Red is known for its focus on premier vinyl releases from top-tier funk, soul, and jam artists. Whereabouts serves as the spiritual successor to Bernard's acclaimed 2020 Ropeadope release, Freelance Subversives, expanding on his signature blend of deep grooves, expressive guitar work, and playful composition.

'The music I am involved with often doesn't fit neatly into premade boxes,' says Bernard. 'The Freelance Subversives is a vehicle for me to write music oriented towards funky good times and solid grooves. It's meant to be danced to, put on to enhance a mood, or gotten lost in with headphones.'

An All-Star Ensemble of Longtime Compatriots

Across its nine original tracks, Whereabouts highlights Bernard's knack for writing with specific player personalities in mind. Driven by a bedrock rhythm section featuring drummer Eric Kalb (Sharon Jones, John Scofield), bassists Ben Zwerin (Lizz Wright) and Jeff Hanley, and percussionist Moses Patrou (Amy Helm), the album captures an infectious, live-wire studio energy.

Key guest highlights across the album include John Medeski (Medeski Martin & Wood, Mad Skillet), a decades-long collaborator who brings fiery B3 organ and aggressive grand piano work to tracks like 'Action Figure' and 'Hella B's.'

Robert Walter (Greyboy Allstars, 20th Congress, Roger Waters) lends atmospheric Rhodes keys and vintage soul vibes to 'Chapter and Verse.'

Skerik's signature wah-infused sax work duels with Bernard's slide guitar on the Sly Stone-inspired 'Mystic Change.'

Eric Finland (Eric Krasno, Joe Louis Walker) and newcomer Henry Hey (FORQ, Rudder, David Bowie) add dynamic, vintage keyboard textures throughout.

From the hard-hitting baritone sax and '60s combo organ launch of opener 'Silent Partner' to the Afrobeat-inspired rhythm of 'Astro Flux,' the 70s-cop-show chill of 'Chapter and Verse,' and the soothing slide-guitar ballad 'Stay Gold,' the album showcases the breadth of Bernard's songwriting.

About Will Bernard

Formed in the vibrant music scene of the San Francisco Bay Area and now based in New York, Will Bernard has built an extraordinary career spanning jazz, funk, hip-hop, world, and experimental music. He first broke out internationally with Peter Apfelbaum's Hieroglyphics Ensemble (debuting alongside Don Cherry on A&M Records) and garnered a 1997 Grammy nomination with T.J. Kirk (alongside Charlie Hunter).

As a bandleader, Bernard earned a 2008 Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Jazz Album for Party Hats (Palmetto) and has released critically acclaimed projects across Verve/Antilles, Ropeadope, Posi-Tone, and Palmetto. He has toured and recorded extensively with The Stanton Moore Trio, John Medeski's Mad Skillet, Robert Walter's 20th Congress, T.J Kirk, and also has performed or recorded with Dr. Lonnie Smith, Tom Waits, Dr. John, Donald Harrison jr. and Bill Laswell among others.

Tracklist

1. Silent Partner

2. Mystic Change (feat. Skerik)

3. Chapter and Verse (feat. Robert Walter)

4. Slight Return

5. Action Figure (feat. John Medeski)

6. Hella B's (feat. John Medeski)

7. Astro Flux

8. Cyclone Club (featuring Robert Walter)

9. Whereabouts (feat. John Medeski)

10. Stay Gold

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 10 Hrs 21 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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