Giraffe to Release Debut Album THE TOWERING INFERNO WITH BONGO DRUMS

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Giraffe is set to release its debut album, THE TOWERING INFERNO WITH BONGO DRUMS, on August 21, with the single 'Room of Forgotten Names' available ahead of the full release.

Following the release of their debut single 'Catastrophe Music,' Giraffe has released 'Room of Forgotten Names,' the latest preview of the quartet's forthcoming debut album, THE TOWERING INFERNO WITH BONGO DRUMS, arriving August 21 via a co-release from Org Music and Aquarium Drunkard.

Pre-order: https://bio.to/giraffe

Stream the single: https://lnk.to/roomofforgottennames

Photo: Clifford Usher

Where 'Catastrophe Music' introduced the band's hypnotic rhythmic interplay, 'Room of Forgotten Names' reveals another side of Giraffe's expansive musical language. The track drifts effortlessly through shimmering textures, patient improvisation, and cinematic atmosphere, highlighting the quartet's remarkable ability to create music that feels both spontaneous and deeply immersive.

Giraffe brings together four adventurous musicians from across the worlds of psychedelic rock, jazz, improvisation, and experimental music: Dave Harrington (Darkside), Robert Walter (The Greyboy Allstars), Spencer Zahn, and Kosta Galanopoulos (Rio Kosta). What began as a one-off improvisational performance quickly evolved into something more compelling — a band built on instinct, trust, and the thrill of collective discovery.

The group's origins trace back to an improvised set at Gold-Diggers in Los Angeles. With no established material and no predetermined direction, the four musicians followed a shared appetite for exploration. A second performance confirmed the chemistry was undeniable, leading the quartet into 64 Sound, where they recorded THE TOWERING INFERNO WITH BONGO DRUMS in a single day.

The resulting album captures four accomplished players listening, reacting, and creating in real time. Rather than constructing songs piece by piece, Giraffe embraces spontaneity, allowing ideas to emerge naturally through interaction. The record moves fluidly between cosmic psychedelia, groove-driven improvisation, ambient textures, and jazz-informed interplay while maintaining an uncommon sense of cohesion.

Across the album, Harrington's guitar, 12-string guitar, electric sitar, sampler, and electronics intertwine with Walter's electric piano, organ, Clavinet, and synthesizers, while Zahn's fretless bass and Galanopoulos' dynamic drumming create an elastic rhythmic foundation that constantly shifts between meditative atmospheres and deep-pocket grooves.

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Harrington and engineered by Tyler Karmen at 64 Sound, THE TOWERING INFERNO WITH BONGO DRUMS documents the earliest creative spark of a band that never intended to become one. What started as an experiment between friends has become a fully realized artistic statement — one that celebrates curiosity, deep listening, and the unpredictable magic that happens when accomplished musicians surrender to the moment.

THE TOWERING INFERNO WITH BONGO DRUMS arrives August 21 on vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital formats via Org Music and Aquarium Drunkard.

Track Listing

Dancer With No Bones Under the Sun Catastrophe Music Hey! Cool It, Everybody BONGO ZOO Room of Forgotten Names Boogie in The House of Secrets (Part I) Offscreen Voices Gate of Crimson Silence Jumpcut Colors Boogie in The House of Secrets (Part II) Thunder Rolls The Towering Inferno With Bongo Drums

THE TOWERING INFERNO WITH BONGO DRUMS

Performed by Giraffe

Dave Harrington – guitar, 12-string guitar, electric sitar, sampler & electronics

Robert Walter – electric piano, organ, Clavinet & synthesizers

Spencer Zahn – fretless bass

Kosta Galanopoulos – drums & percussion

Produced by Dave Harrington

Engineered by Tyler Karmen at 64 Sound

Mixed and mastered by Dave Harrington

Album design by Ben Tousley

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