Warren Haynes Shares Symphonic “Thorazine Shuffle” From DREAMS & SONGS

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Warren Haynes has released a symphonic live recording of 'Thorazine Shuffle,' a track originally recorded by his band GOV'T MULE on the 1998 album DOSE. The new orchestral version, arranged by John Medeski, serves as the latest preview of Haynes' upcoming album DREAMS & SONGS: A SYMPHONIC JOURNEY.

Dreams & Songs: A Symphonic Journey will be released on Friday, September 18th via Evil Teen Records in the U.S. and via Provogue/Artone Label Group in Europe.

'John Medeski did the arrangement for 'Thorazine Shuffle,' and his unique take on music in general was what led me to ask him to arrange that particular piece,' shares Haynes. 'He was able to strike a balance for 'Thorazine Shuffle' that takes it a little further avant-garde than most of the songs but still has that beautiful symphonic quality as far as the arrangement is concerned that really transports it into another place. His counter-melodies and all the different textures that he put in that song elevated it in a way that I wasn't expecting. It's probably the most unique arrangement on the record.'

Dreams & Songs: A Symphonic Journey, co-produced by Don Was and Haynes, was recorded in 2019 at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, North Carolina when Haynes debuted his one-of-a-kind Dreams & Songs symphonic show alongside the 64-piece Asheville Symphony Orchestra and his lineup of seasoned rock 'n' roll improvisers including Oteil Burbridge on bass, John Medeski on organ and keys, Jeff Sipe on drums, and Greg Osby on saxophone as well as Edwin McCain and Jasmine Muhammad on background vocals.

The expansive live album, mixed by Bob Clearmountain (David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones), explores all aspects of Warren's catalog and 30+ year career with music from Gov't Mule, Allman Brothers Band, The Dead, his solo albums, and more, reimagined with bold, new orchestral arrangements. Dreams & Songs: A Symphonic Journey includes the Grateful Dead classic 'Shakedown Street' and the Mule fan-favorites 'Banks of the Deep End' and 'Raven Black Night.'

Since its debut in 2019 in Asheville, the Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience has taken on its own life, now becoming a highlight of the musical calendar. Haynes's show has performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre as well as in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Detroit, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, among other cities. Next up for The Warren Haynes Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience are two nights in Nashville next year, Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12, 2027, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Until then, Warren Haynes remains busy on the road with his bandmates in Gov't Mule. The GRAMMY-nominated quintet is currently in the middle of their summer Kicking In Your Stall Tour until August 23rd, which includes nine co-headlining shows with Joe Bonamassa. Then, this fall, Gov't Mule will embark on the Dreaming The Same Dream Tour with Ziggy Marley. The 16-date co-headlining outing, also featuring a guest DJ set from YOLA, launches September 23rd in New York City at The Rooftop at Pier 17 and wraps October 17th in Dallas. Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.mule.net for all upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets and VIP packages.

About Warren Haynes

Warren Haynes is a cornerstone of the American music landscape, lauded as one of the most formidable guitarists and vocalists of the modern era and a prolific songwriter and producer. Throughout his career as part of the Allman Brothers Band, Gov't Mule and the Dead, as well as an acclaimed solo artist, he has become one of music's most treasured storytellers. He has performed and recorded with artists including Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Chris Stapleton, Coheed and Cambria, Dave Grohl, Carlos Santana, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton, among others.

After joining the Allman Brothers Band in 1989, Haynes released his first solo album, Tales of Ordinary Madness, in 1993 and soon after formed Gov't Mule originally as a side project during band breaks. Following a handful of solo live releases in 2003 and 2004, Haynes released his GRAMMY-nominated sophomore solo album, Man In Motion, in 2011 and his third solo collection, Ashes & Dust, in 2015. After nearly a decade, Warren issued his fourth solo album, Million Voices Whisper, in November 2024, debuting at the top of Billboard's Blues Albums Chart. The self-produced collection includes multiple appearances from his longtime ABB bandmate Derek Trucks as well as guest spots from Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson. He followed that up with its companion album, The Whisper Sessions, in September 2025, featuring stripped-down versions of select songs from Million Voices Whisper.

Haynes also curates and hosts the Christmas Jam, an annual holiday charity show in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, which celebrated its 33rd event in 2025. The Christmas Jam has raised nearly $3 million for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, constructing over 50 homes, and helps the region's housing needs through newer partner BeLoved Asheville.

DREAMS & SONGS: A SYMPHONIC JOURNEY is set for release via Evil Teen Records in the U.S. and Provogue/Artone Label Group in Europe, and the 16-track collection is available to pre-order on CD and vinyl.

Photo Credit: David Simchock



Photo Credit: David Simchock

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