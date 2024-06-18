Wilderado Release Melancholic New Single 'Bad Luck'

“Bad Luck” is the fifth single to drop ahead of Talker – the band’s sophomore album.
Just one month after announcing their new full-length studio album Talker – due out September 20th via Bright Antenna Records – Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Wilderado – Max Rainer (lead singer, guitarist), Tyler Wimpee (guitarist, vocals), Justin Kila (drums) – release the melancholic stunner “Bad Luck."
When asked about this latest single Rainer shared, “‘Bad Luck’ is one of my favorite songs on the record. One of the reasons is because of how little we edited it. It’s straight through on the drums, straight through on the guitars and same for the vocals. It has an immediacy that never leaves. The track felt like a safe place for pessimism and the reality that growing older kind of sucks. I felt like saying we’ve all got bad luck and things only get harder, however every once in a while you find a lover and a hotel. Maybe we’re living between moments of happiness, disbelief and secrets, but we’re getting by.”
“Bad Luck” is the fifth single to drop ahead of Talker – the band’s sophomore album which was recorded in Norman, Oklahoma, and produced by Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, SYML) and James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, The National). In May Wilderado released the acoustic tinged title track “Talker” with news of the LP and prior to that was the double single “Sometimes” b/w “Tomorrow” in March and at the end of 2023 they released “In Between” – a single that saw several alternate versions, one featuring guest vocals from Matt Berninger of The National and one with a few fellow Oklahomans including folk/Americana artist Ken Pomeroy on vocal and guitar and Muskrat Jones (Colter Wall) on pedal steel.
The band also announced a fall headline tour with the album last month, extending their extensive Spring and Summer run through the end of October. In addition to playing mostly sold-out headline dates, Wilderado will be playing Lollapalooza in August and the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival in September. The current stretch of confirmed dates will culminate with a headline show in their hometown at Cain’s Ballroom on October 26th with direct support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles.
Wilderado’s expansive indie rock fuses soaring vocals and rumbling guitars with an open-road, Americana-inspired feel. Since first forming, they have been steadily building a passionate fan base, accruing 200+ MILLION streams and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms and their live following has continued to grow each year. Talker will follow the band’s self-titled debut full-length that was released in October 2021 via Bright Antenna Records and led to their Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and AM TV Debut on CBS Saturday Morning. Spring 2023 had Wilderado touring with My Morning Jacket and releasing Wilderado Live – their first ever live LP featuring career spanning songs including “Surefire” and “Head Right” (two Top 10 Alt Radio hits from Wilderado) along with several older songs including “Wheat” and “Morning Light” as well as fan favorite “Rubble to Rubble.” For the most up-to-date information visit: https://www.wilderado.co/.
June Tour Dates w/Flyte
June 18th - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
June 20th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
June 21st - Isle Of Palms, SC - The Windjammer
June 22nd - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
July Tour Dates w/Harbour & Windser
July 19th - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
July 20th - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club
July 21st - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
July 23rd - Maquoteka, IA - Codfish Hollow
July 24th - Columbia, MO - Rose Park
July 26th - Lexington, KY - The Burl
July 27th - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
July 28th - Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s
July 30th - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
July 31st - Detroit, MI - Sant Andrew’s Hall
Aug 2 - Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
Aug 3 - Chicago, IL - Official Lollapalooza Aftershow
Sept 13th - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Sept 14th - East Aurora, NY - Borderland Music Festival 2024
October Headline Tour Dates w/Ethan Tasch & The Takes
Oct 1st - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre
Oct 3rd - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Oct 5th - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room
Oct 7th - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom
Oct 8th - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
Oct 9th - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
Oct 11th - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Oct 12th - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
Oct 13th - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
Oct 15th - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Oct 17th - Austin, TX - Emo’s
Oct 26th - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom%
% Support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles & Travis Linville
Talker - Tracklisting
1. Talker
2. Bad Luck
3. Simple
4. Higher Than Most
5. Coming To Town
6. In Between
7. Longstanding Misunderstanding
8. Sometimes
9. Tomorrow
10. Themselves
11. Waiting On You
12. What Were You Waiting For
Videos