Wilderado Release Melancholic New Single 'Bad Luck'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just one month after announcing their new full-length studio album Talker – due out September 20th via Bright Antenna Records – Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Wilderado – Max Rainer (lead singer, guitarist), Tyler Wimpee (guitarist, vocals), Justin Kila (drums) – release the melancholic stunner “Bad Luck."

When asked about this latest single Rainer shared, “‘Bad Luck’ is one of my favorite songs on the record. One of the reasons is because of how little we edited it. It’s straight through on the drums, straight through on the guitars and same for the vocals. It has an immediacy that never leaves. The track felt like a safe place for pessimism and the reality that growing older kind of sucks. I felt like saying we’ve all got bad luck and things only get harder, however every once in a while you find a lover and a hotel. Maybe we’re living between moments of happiness, disbelief and secrets, but we’re getting by.”

“Bad Luck” is the fifth single to drop ahead of Talker – the band’s sophomore album which was recorded in Norman, Oklahoma, and produced by Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, SYML) and James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, The National). In May Wilderado released the acoustic tinged title track “Talker” with news of the LP and prior to that was the double single “Sometimes” b/w “Tomorrow” in March and at the end of 2023 they released “In Between” – a single that saw several alternate versions, one featuring guest vocals from Matt Berninger of The National and one with a few fellow Oklahomans including folk/Americana artist Ken Pomeroy on vocal and guitar and Muskrat Jones (Colter Wall) on pedal steel.

The band also announced a fall headline tour with the album last month, extending their extensive Spring and Summer run through the end of October. In addition to playing mostly sold-out headline dates, Wilderado will be playing Lollapalooza in August and the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival in September. The current stretch of confirmed dates will culminate with a headline show in their hometown at Cain’s Ballroom on October 26th with direct support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles.

Wilderado’s expansive indie rock fuses soaring vocals and rumbling guitars with an open-road, Americana-inspired feel. Since first forming, they have been steadily building a passionate fan base, accruing 200+ MILLION streams and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms and their live following has continued to grow each year. Talker will follow the band’s self-titled debut full-length that was released in October 2021 via Bright Antenna Records and led to their Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and AM TV Debut on CBS Saturday Morning. Spring 2023 had Wilderado touring with My Morning Jacket and releasing Wilderado Live – their first ever live LP featuring career spanning songs including “Surefire” and “Head Right” (two Top 10 Alt Radio hits from Wilderado) along with several older songs including “Wheat” and “Morning Light” as well as fan favorite “Rubble to Rubble.” For the most up-to-date information visit: https://www.wilderado.co/.

June Tour Dates w/Flyte

June 18th - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

June 20th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

June 21st - Isle Of Palms, SC - The Windjammer

June 22nd - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

July Tour Dates w/Harbour & Windser

July 19th - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

July 20th - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club

July 21st - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

July 23rd - Maquoteka, IA - Codfish Hollow

July 24th - Columbia, MO - Rose Park

July 26th - Lexington, KY - The Burl

July 27th - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

July 28th - Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s

July 30th - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

July 31st - Detroit, MI - Sant Andrew’s Hall

Aug 2 - Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

Aug 3 - Chicago, IL - Official Lollapalooza Aftershow

Sept 13th - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Sept 14th - East Aurora, NY - Borderland Music Festival 2024

October Headline Tour Dates w/Ethan Tasch & The Takes

Oct 1st - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

Oct 3rd - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Oct 5th - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

Oct 7th - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom

Oct 8th - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

Oct 9th - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Oct 11th - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Oct 12th - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Oct 13th - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

Oct 15th - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Oct 17th - Austin, TX - Emo’s

Oct 26th - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom%

% Support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles & Travis Linville

Talker - Tracklisting

1. Talker

2. ⁠Bad Luck

3. ⁠Simple

4. Higher Than Most

5. ⁠Coming To Town

6. In Between

7. Longstanding Misunderstanding

8. Sometimes

9. Tomorrow

10. Themselves

11. Waiting On You

12. What Were You Waiting For

Comments