WhyHunger to Present Amplified Hungerthon Concert

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WhyHunger, a global nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger and advancing the human right to nutritious food, has announced its annual Amplified Hungerthon Concert, featuring headliner Lucy Dacus, with support from Infinity Song and special guest, Emmy-nominated and Peabody-winning writer, director and comedian Julio Torres at Webster Hall on December 1.

Part of its 41st Annual Hungerthon fundraiser and awareness campaign, WhyHunger's Amplified harnesses the power of music to fuel food justice. The concert, which is being held on Giving Tuesday, has 100% of proceeds directly supporting WhyHunger's work to nourish communities and address the root causes of hunger in the U.S.

Public on-sale begins Friday, October 9 at 10am ET. Presales begin Tuesday, October 6: WhyHunger Presale at 10 am ET, and Lucy Dacus Presale at 12 pm ET with a code shared through her newsletter. Fans have a chance to request a song to influence Lucy's set list with a donation to WhyHunger.

WhyHunger has partnered with iHeartMedia New York as the Premier Audio Partner for Amplified, using music to advance the food justice movement.

'I admire WhyHunger for their work in food sovereignty. The uptick in grocery recalls we've experienced in the U.S. during this administration has shown not only the intricate network of skill and labor that goes into how we get our food, it also shows how reliant we've become on the government for our nutrition. That has been by design, by disenfranchising farmers, people living in food deserts, and Indigenous communities, among so many others. As the climate changes and companies continue to prioritize profit over people, systems that ensure food sovereignty are extremely important. I'm thankful for WhyHunger's work towards this goal and happy they asked me to play,' said Lucy Dacus.

'Just as music connects communities, access to healthy food helps people thrive. Together, with WhyHunger, we can work towards building a world without hunger and help create lasting change,' said Infinity Song.

'Nearly 50 million Americans, including 14 million children, do not have enough to eat, and the need continues to grow as families face rising grocery costs and devastating cuts to food assistance,' said Jenique Jones, Executive Director of WhyHunger. 'Music has fueled WhyHunger's work since our founding, and we are honored to welcome Lucy Dacus, Infinity Song and Julio Torres to Amplified. Every ticket supports immediate access to nutritious food and community-led solutions addressing hunger at its roots.'

WhyHunger, founded by the late singer/songwriting Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayres in 1975, has music in its DNA. Hosted by Roy Wood Jr., WhyHunger's 2024 Amplified featured performances by The Roots, Grace Bowers, and Cimafunk. Relix praised the inaugural 2023 event as 'a dynamic showcase of sound' and 'a lively and soulful dance party.'

WhyHunger's Amplified benefit concert is part of the organization's 41st Annual Hungerthon fundraiser and awareness campaign. Each year, longstanding radio partners SiriusXM and iHeartMedia New York, artist ambassadors including Bruce Springsteen and Yoko Ono Lennon, and supporters nationwide come together through events, celebrity auctions, partnerships, and more to help end hunger and champion the right to nutritious food for all. Hungerthon 2026 officially launches on November 2 and will also include the upcoming Hungerthon Hustle run/walk on November 7.

In the face of growing food insecurity, WhyHunger also just raised over half a million dollars to fuel their work at the 2026 Chapin Awards Gala, honoring GRAMMY and Golden Globe Award-winning, Oscar-nominated singer/songwriter, activist, and acclaimed actress Andra Day and 4x Peabody Award winner, MacArthur Fellow, and founder of Radiolab Jad Abumrad. Previous recipients include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Barbra Streisand, Elvis Costello, Emmylou Harris, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels and beyond.

In the last five years, WhyHunger has connected 6.6 million people to food and invested $9.6 million in community-led solutions globally. The nonprofit works in the United States and 24 countries around the globe to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food for all.

Those in need of assistance finding healthy meals can visit whyhunger.org/findfood, call the WhyHunger Hotline at 1(800) 5-HUNGRY, or text their zip code to 1-800-548-6479. More information about WhyHunger is available at whyhunger.org.

About Lucy Dacus

Lucy Dacus is a musician from Virginia, regarded as 'one of the best songwriters of her generation' (Rolling Stone). She has released four full-length albums under her name: 2016's No Burden, 2018's Historian, 2021's Home Video, and 2025's Forever Is A Feeling. In 2023, Dacus spent a career-defining year with boygenius, her band with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. boygenius' album, the record, garnered widespread acclaim and saw the trio take home three GRAMMY Awards. Her most recent record, Forever Is A Feeling, was lauded by Variety as 'the most romantic record you might hear' and reached #1 spots on both the Billboard Rock Album Chart and the Billboard Folk/Americana Album Chart. Dacus also cemented her reputation as a powerful live act following the release of Forever Is A Feeling, performing around the globe on her most expansive tour to date and selling out legendary venues like Radio City, Red Rocks and the O2 Academy Brixton in London.

About Infinity Song

Four individual minds, perspectives, and souls set the tempo for Infinity Song. The blood bond shared by the Boyd siblings — Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo — fuels the band's collective heartbeat, yet it's the harmony between their separate personalities that expertly elevates them as a genre-agnostic anomaly. Sporting signature glasses, big brother Abraham carries melodies with confidence and charisma. Not only can Angel hold a note like her life depends on it, but she also acts as the creative force behind the group's ethos. Momo deftly rotates between guitar and bass as she exudes warmth and wonder through uncanny vocal vulnerability. Beyond flaunting a dynamic voice, Israel makes his Navigator Stratocaster sing with all the feel of your favorite guitar hero.

Signing to Roc Nation after a long grind, they captivated listeners with Mad Love [2020], Metamorphosis [2023], and Infinity Song LIVE [2025]. They shined everywhere from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to NPR's Tiny Desk. Earning acclaim from Interview, Complex, GRAMMY.com, and more, they headlined a popular residency at the Blue Note, played sold-out shows worldwide, supported Lake Street Dive at Madison Square Garden, and appeared at festivals such as Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Going viral countless times, attracting high-profile fans as diverse as Doja Cat and Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway, and performing to packed crowds everywhere, these distinct identities come together closer than ever on the group's 2026 self-titled LP, Infinity Song [Peace Industry Music Group and Roc Nation].

About Julio Torres

Julio Torres is an award-winning writer, director, and comedian from El Salvador. His work on Saturday Night Live earned four Emmy nominations and received wide acclaim. His first solo hour, My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres, received rave reviews and was released as an HBO comedy special in 2019. Torres is a two-time Peabody Award winner for his HBO series Los Espookys, which he co-created and starred in alongside Fred Armisen and Ana Fabrega, and HBO's Fantasmas, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. He made his feature directorial debut with A24's Problemista, which he also wrote and starred alongside Tilda Swinton.

Torres' first book, I Want to Be a Vase, was published by Simon & Schuster in 2023 and his second book, The Perfect Gift, will be published by Simon & Schuster in November 2026. His one-man show Color Theories was filmed during its sold-out Off-Broadway run and released as an HBO comedy special in March 2026. Torres can next be seen in Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi's feature film, La Bola Negra, in theaters this Fall, and on Netflix December 2026.

About WhyHunger

Founded in 1975 by the late Harry Chapin and the late radio DJ Bill Ayres, WhyHunger funds and supports community solutions to protect the human right to food. In five decades of innovation and evolution, the organization's programs and grassroots partners in 25 countries have expanded agricultural practices that are better for the planet, helped communities address the root causes of hunger, and ensured access to nutritious food for millions of people. As a grassroots support organization, WhyHunger stands behind the leadership of the people most impacted by hunger and injustice, prioritizing resources to support the rights of communities who have been historically excluded from defining and controlling their food systems. The organization advocates for workers' rights and champions agroecological food production that unites science and sustainability with Indigenous knowledge and wisdom.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez, Jimmy Fontaine, Andrew Lipovsky



Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez, Jimmy Fontaine, Andrew Lipovsky

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