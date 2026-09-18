Miley Celebrates BASS PERSUADES Album Release at Bar Marmont
The Grammy-winning artist welcomed guests including Chappell Roan and Paris Hilton to the West Hollywood venue.
By: Rachel Stone
Miley celebrated the release of her tenth studio album, Bass Persuades, with an intimate, star-studded event at the iconic Bar Marmont in West Hollywood. Among the high-profile guests in attendance were Chappell Roan, Lucy Dacus, Paris Hilton along with Miley's fiancé Maxx Morando and her mom, Tish Cyrus.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Recent Articles
Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...