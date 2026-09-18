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Miley Celebrates BASS PERSUADES Album Release at Bar Marmont

The Grammy-winning artist welcomed guests including Chappell Roan and Paris Hilton to the West Hollywood venue.

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Miley Celebrates BASS PERSUADES Album Release at Bar Marmont

Miley celebrated the release of her tenth studio album, Bass Persuades, with an intimate, star-studded event at the iconic Bar Marmont in West Hollywood. Among the high-profile guests in attendance were Chappell Roan, Lucy Dacus, Paris Hilton along with Miley's fiancé Maxx Morando and her mom, Tish Cyrus.

Photo Credit: Getty Images


Photo Credit: Getty Images
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