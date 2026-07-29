RACHEL CHINOURIRI to Release New Album I THINK I SPOKE TOO SOON

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Rachel Chinouriri has announced a new album titled I THINK I SPOKE TOO SOON, set for release through Warner Records.

She also shares the album's lead single 'One song away from crying,' a grooving, iridescent, synth-pop number beamed directly from the dancefloor in a moment of insecurity: 'she's never looked better and she's never felt worse,' Rachel sings. The track's accompanying video, directed by Dora Paphides, finds Rachel escaping a party she doesn't want to be at into an uncanny, dreamlike realm.

''One song away from crying' is about the precipice of a night out where you know you need to leave and have to make a decision. It's a deeper decision because it's less about the night itself but more about a reflection of a deeper internal conflict with your self value that you haven't looked at yet,' Rachel shares.

I think I spoke too soon picks up where Rachel Chinouriri's critically acclaimed 2024 debut album What A Devastating Turn of Events left off, and arrives as a marked evolution of her unique alt indie pop sound into expanded creative realms. The album was written and recorded across London, Hereford and Los Angeles with collaborators old (APOB, Mary Weitz, Glen Roberts and Daniel Hylton-Nuamah) and new (including Lucy Dacus and Eli Teplin).

This record is a vivid and surrealist glimpse behind the curtain of some of the most pivotal years of Rachel's life, told through the lens of a single, big night out. Lead single 'One song away from crying' sets the scene for an impending epiphany; a glossy synth pop starter with the all too familiar air of crying in the club but soldiering on regardless. A turbulent yet captivating journey that can loop (or maybe even spiral) endlessly, the album details the kind of night that shifts your whole world on its axis and reveals new truths about yourself.

I think I spoke too soon will be available on standard vinyl and CD, plus exclusive blue ecorecord available from independent retailers and HMV, and exclusive pink ecorecord via Amazon, with silver and blue inkplosion ecorecord deluxe vinyl and three exclusive sleeve CDs available via Rachel's webstore.

ANNOUNCES US, UK, EUROPE, AUSTRALIA HEADLINE SHOWS

Chinouriri has also announced headline shows across the US, UK, Europe and Australia, with stops at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields and Gracie Abrams' The Look at My Life Tour.

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