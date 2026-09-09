Photos: Lucy Dacus Releases New Song 'No Thank You, I Love You, Goodbye'

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Lucy Dacus has announced the re-issue of her debut album No Burden in celebration of the album's 10th anniversary.

Photo Credit: Craig Zirpolo - download hi-res











Along with today's news comes a previously unreleased song from the era, fan-favorite 'No Thank You, I Love You, Goodbye.' The song was originally written during the No Burden era. Lucy has performed it live on several occasions over the years. This first official release has been recorded with fellow Richmond-native collaborators Adrian Olsen and Lucy's guitarist Alan Good Parker.

The No Burden 2026 reissue can be pre-ordered here, where 'No Thank You, I Love You, Goodbye' is also available to hear.

Throughout the summer, Dacus headlined shows in Mass MoCa, Asbury Park and more, as part of her largest tour to date, while also stopping along festivals such as Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands and Bumbershoot, and performing her first ever symphony show with the Chicago Philharmonic (at Millennium Park). The tour concludes with one final symphony performance with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra (at the Hollywood Bowl with Cat Power performing The Greatest) on September 13. It will feature never-before-heard orchestral arrangements of Dacus' songs from her latest album Forever Is A Feeling and throughout her critically-acclaimed discography arranged by Phoenix Rousiamani, composer and member of Lucy's band.

Upcoming Dates

Sep 13: Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra & Cat Power performing The Greatest



Photo Credit: Craig Zirpolo - download hi-res

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