Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Whose Rules Premiere New Single 'Somber'

Whose Rules Premiere New Single 'Somber'

“Somber” shows off Elfstedt’s talent on as both a songwriter and producer.

Nov. 29, 2022  

Norwegian producer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Marius Elfstedt today released his newest single "Somber."

The track was premiered by Under the Radar who wrote ""Somber" is a characteristically ambitious effort from Elfstedt, beginning on a dizzying crescendo of looped samples, booming production, and layers of distorted electronics, only to instantly shift into an intimate acoustic-led verse.

From there, Elfstedt packs the track with loads of chilled beats, lushly layered melodies, and subtly catchy hooks, culminating in a gloriously glitchy climax. "Somber" shows off Elfstedt's talent on as both a songwriter and producer, balancing impressively layered and foward-thinking alt pop with an instinct for instantly catchy melodicism."

Marius had this to say about the track, "Somber is based on a super old demo I made many years ago (there's a video of it on my TikTok if you're curious). I tried quite a few times to finish it for one project or another, but never got it where I wanted it. But I kept going back to it. Finally after making a couple of tracks for this LP I found a way to get it done."

"Somber" follows Marius' latest single "Slow Down" which both arrive as part of a forthcoming project born out of the solitude found within the walls of the COVID pandemic living in Hasler, Norway. Marius Elfstedt found solace as the world shut down inside of his studio in the middle of the Scandinavian wilderness.

Wooden, log walls, haplessly strewn posters, old second-hand couches, and a teeming collection of guitars and synths created an escape for creation. Of the track, Elfstedt said "I often feel like time is moving too fast so I made this song to help joyful moments last longer."

Marius Elfstedt grew up on a flower farm in a rural area roughly an hour outside of Oslo. Four years ago, while exploring his family's farm, he came upon an abandoned cabin and re-purposed it into a recording studio to make music with his friends and other artists alike.

Parallel to his work as an artist is what he does behind the scenes for artists such as Dev Lemons, Tigerstate, Selmer, Ralph Castelli and Elah Hale, Whose Rules released a self titled EP in 2020, followed by a handful of collaborative released with Dev Lemons (Guessing Games and Don't You See the Time).



Faithless Remix Theme From THE CROWN To Mark Seasons 5s 90s Era Photo
Faithless Remix Theme From THE CROWN To Mark Seasons 5's 90s Era
To mark the relevance of this culturally defining era, The Crown has partnered with 90’s powerhouse Faithless to remix Hans Zimmer’s iconic theme tune. To accompany the track, video producer Alice Isaac creates an accompanying music video featuring iconic 90s imagery in her signature style of collage and animation. 
Superfónicos Announces New Single Primera Luz Photo
Superfónicos Announces New Single 'Primera Luz'
The eight piece band, who uniquely blends music from Colombia, Africa and the U.S., has received critical praise for their Suelta EP from tastemakers including Rolling Stone, NPR, Billboard, PRI The World, PopMatters, Afropop, KUTX and more. This has yielded two bookings at the prestigious Austin City Limits Music Festival.
poptropicaslutz! & Magnolia Park Collab On New Single catastrophe Photo
poptropicaslutz! & Magnolia Park Collab On New Single 'catastrophe'
poptropicaslutz!, share a new single titled “catastrophe” with Epitaph labelmates Magnolia Park. Produced by Lucky West (DREAMERS, Weathers) and Morgoth (Polyphia, JuiceWrld), the Gen-Z musicians come together for an intersection of hyper-pop and easy-core, supported by a shared pop sensibility.
Sam Smith’s Royal Albert Hall Set Now Available in Spatial Audio Photo
Sam Smith’s Royal Albert Hall Set Now Available in Spatial Audio
This year, gifts range from live concert recordings, new renditions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and party-crushing mixes to close out the year. Do yourself a favor and enjoy the musical experiences we’ve put together with Apple Music listeners in mind.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Michelle Williams Honors Mary Beth Peil During Gotham Award Acceptance SpeechVIDEO: Michelle Williams Honors Mary Beth Peil During Gotham Award Acceptance Speech
November 29, 2022

Last night, Michelle Williams received a Performer Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards. During her speech, Williams honored Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil, who she had met while filming Dawon's Creek. Watch a video clip from Williams' Gotham Award acceptance speech now!
Jeff Fahey & Nathalie Cox Star in Rom-Com ONE YEAR OFFJeff Fahey & Nathalie Cox Star in Rom-Com ONE YEAR OFF
November 29, 2022

Best friends come together to find love at an irresistible beach resort in the West Indies in the romantic comedy ONE YEAR OFF, starring Jeff Fahey ('Lost,' Alita: Battle Angel), Nathalie Cox (Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, Clash of the Titans) and Chad Michael Collins (Sniper series). Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI Trailer
November 29, 2022

In the tense and gripping documentary feature THE VOLCANO: Rescue From Whakaari, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy tracks the minute-by-minute unfolding of the tragic volcanic eruption off the coast of New Zealand in December of 2019, ultimately claiming 22 lives. Watch the new video trailer now!
WEDNESDAY Breaks English TV Streaming Debut RecordWEDNESDAY Breaks English TV Streaming Debut Record
November 29, 2022

Wednesday, the supernatural mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years at Nevermore Academy, debuted in the #1 spot. Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday with a big cast of characters, directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, with creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series was #1 in 83 countries — tied with Stranger Things 4.
Steve Martin & Martin Short to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVESteve Martin & Martin Short to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
November 29, 2022

Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host “SNL” together. They currently star in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and resume their “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour next year. Brandi Carlile will return for her second time as musical guest. Upcoming hosts also include Keke Palmer and Austin Butler.
share