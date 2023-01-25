Whose Rules Announces Debut LP 'Hasler' & Releases New Single

Norwegian producer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Whose Rules aka Marius Elfstedt has announced his debut LP Hasler which will arrive February 22, 2023 via Norwegian tastemaker label 777 Music. Elfstedt has also shared a new single and visualizer for "I Don't Care."

Marius had this to say about the new track, "This is the first track I made for this LP. After a long time with writer's block, this song pops out of nowhere. The dissonant guitar melody reminded me of Weezer's "Undone" and "Say it Ain't So" which I thought was dope."

This is the third track released from the album, it follows "Slow Down" and "Somber" which was premiered via Under the Radar. They wrote, ""Somber" shows off Elfstedt's talent on as both a songwriter and producer, balancing impressively layered and forward-thinking alt pop with an instinct for instantly catchy melodicism."

Hasler was born out of the solitude found within the walls of the COVID pandemic living in Hasler, Norway. Marius Elfstedt found solace as the world shut down inside of his studio in the middle of the Scandinavian wilderness. Wooden, log walls, haplessly strewn posters, old second-hand couches, and a teeming collection of guitars and synths created an escape for creation.

Written and produced entirely by Marius, Hasler is a culmination of years of sonic experimentation and the rumination -both melancholic and hopeful- of adolescence blossoming into adulthood. Imagery of loneliness, love, friendship, and self-doubt permeate atop a bed that features world class production, twisting between whirring electronic synths and steady Americana indie.

In addition to Whose Rules, Marius is a renowned producer for a wide variety of both established and up and coming artists in Norway. He has mixed and/or produced for artists including Selmer, Tigerstate, Isabelle Eberdean, Mall Girl, Svømmbesseng, Joe's Truly, Bikelane, Fieh, Overcity, Pikekyss and many more.

Marius Elfstedt grew up on a flower farm in a rural area roughly an hour outside of Oslo. Four years ago, while exploring his family's farm, he came upon an abandoned cabin and re-purposed it into a recording studio to make music with his friends and other artists alike.

Parallel to his work as an artist is what he does behind the scenes for artists such as Dev Lemons, Tigerstate, Selmer, Ralph Castelli and Elah Hale, Whose Rules released a self titled EP in 2020, followed by a handful of collaborative released with Dev Lemons (Guessing Games and Don't You See the Time).

Watch the new music video here: