'Weird Al' Yankovic Teases New Single Coming This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



'Weird Al' Yankovic has taken to Instagram to tease a brand new single and video that will be released this Friday, July 19. The single comes in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of his last album, Mandatory Fun from 2014.

Since that album, Yankovic has recorded the occasional new single including Now You Know (featured in the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe) and The Hamilton Polka, which served as a polka mashup of Lin-Manual Miranda's Hamilton.

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. Mandatory Fun (2014) was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200.

Take a look at his post below!

Photo Credit: ROBYN VON SWANK

Comments