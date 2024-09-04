Weezer Celebrates Seminal Debut With 'Blue Album' 30th Anniversary Edition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY® Award-winning multi platinum alt rock icons Weezer will celebrate three decades of their seminal full-length debut LP, Weezer a.k.a. the Blue Album, with the release of the Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition on November 1, via Geffen/UMe. This must-have for any Weezer fan will be available in multiple configurations, including a massive Super Deluxe Edition 4LP + 10-inch + 7-inch box set as well as a Deluxe 3CD set, and digitally. Pre-order any of these amazing options HERE.

The Super Deluxe Edition box set presents the most comprehensive vision of the Blue Album ever created. It includes the classic album newly remastered from the original analog tapes. Across four 12-inch 180-gram LPs, a 10-inch EP, and 7-inch, it consists of 50 songs in total—with thirty-six previously unreleased tracks (encompassing 8 “Kitchen Tape Demos”), twenty-two early practices and live recordings, six BBC radio recordings – two of which have never been heard before – and four tracks from their LMU sessions. Longtime friend, collaborator, and de facto band historian Karl Koch penned new liner notes in issue #18 of the Weezine and assembled the artwork layout with a bevy of previously unreleased photos.

Plus, the box set boasts “sweater” embossed graphics complete with a pullable and retractable thread (as a nod to “Undone – The Sweater Song”), four lithographs, a poster perfect for the garage, song-themed sticker sheet, a twelve-sided die, and an enamel Bokkus pin. Meanwhile, the Deluxe 3CD Set also houses four lithographs, the poster, song-themed sticker sheet, twelve-sided die, enamel Bokkus pin, and 28-page issue #18 of the Weezine.

There is also an Ultra Limited Edition box set, with all of the features of the Super Deluxe Edition, but that comes wrapped in an actual knit sweater and a certificate signed by each of the band members. Only 100 of these exist and will be available for purchase on Weezer’s webstore.

The Blue Album will also be available in a variety of vinyl offerings including a 2LP 45 rpm half-speed mastering vinyl - 180-gram black vinyl, housed in a premium gatefold jacket wrapped in silver foil paper with bonus photos and an exclusive poster on silver foil paper.

Weezer’s celebratory ‘Voyage to the Blue Planet’ North American tour also kicks off today with The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. as support. Tickets are still available for select shows and may be purchased HERE.

Often revered as one of the most important debut records of all-time, Weezer’s Blue Album arrived on May 10, 1994. Rolling Stone touted it on both “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time” and “The 100 Best Debut Albums of All Time.” Pitchfork named it one of the “The Top 100 Albums of the 1990s,” while a retrospective review rated it a rare perfect “10” score, saying, “Weezer’s 1994 debut, filled with geeky humor, dense cultural references, and positively gargantuan hooks, took alt-rock in a striking new direction.” The record has generated billions of streams worldwide, and has left an indelible mark on music as a whole, cementing Weezer as one of the most beloved artists of the last three decades whose influence continues to reverberate through culture.

DELUXE 3CD

CD1

1. My Name Is Jonas

2. No One Else

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

4. Buddy Holly

5. Undone – The Sweater Song

6. Surf Wax America

7. Say It Ain’t So

8. In The Garage

9. Holiday

10. Only In Dreams

11. My Name Is Jonas (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

12. In The Garage (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

13. No One Else (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

14. Surf Wax America (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

15. Buddy Holly (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) **

16. Undone – The Sweater Song (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) **

CD2

1. Say It Ain’t So (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

2. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

3. Paperface (The Kitchen Tape Demos)

4. Undone – The Sweater Song (The Kitchen Tape Demos)

5. Thief, You’ve Taken All That Was Me (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

6. My Name Is Jonas (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

7. Let’s Sew Our Pants Together (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

8. Only In Dreams (The Kitchen Tape Demos)

9. I Can’t Forget The Way (Third Practice) *

10. Undone – The Sweater Song (Third Practice) *

11. The World has turned and left me here (Third Practice) *

12. Windows Down (Garage Practice) *

13. My Name Is Jonas (Garage Practice) *

14. Only In Dreams (Garage Practice) *

15. Superman (Garage Practice) *

16. Dawn Sets Upon Us (Garage Practice) *

17. Just What I Needed (Rehearsal Demo) *

18. Buddy Holly (Rehearsal Demo) *

CD3

1. Let’s Sew Our Pants Together (Live at 8121 Club) *

2. Paperface (Live at 8121 Club) *

3. Only In Dreams (Live at 8121 Club) *

4. Conversationalist (Wax Cover/Adaptation) (Live at Coconut Teaszer) *

5. Undone – The Sweater Song (Live at English Acid) *

6. My Name Is Jonas (Live at English Acid) *

7. No One Else (Live at Club Lingerie) *

8. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Live at Club Lingerie) *

9. Jamie (Live at Club Lingerie) *

10. Lullabye For Wayne (Live at Club Lingerie) *

11. Say It Ain’t So (Live at Club Lingerie) *

12. China Grove (Live at Club Lingerie) *

13. Jamie (Take 6 – LMU Sessions)

14. My Name Is Jonas (LMU Sessions) *

15. Jamie (Take 5 – LMU Sessions) *

16. Lullabye for Wayne (LMU Sessions) *

Photo credit: Peter Gowland

