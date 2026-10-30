Weather Happy Release MOTH EP, Share Title Track Video

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UK duo Weather Happy have released their debut EP Moth via Easy Does It Records. The release is accompanied by a new single and video for the EP's title track, which follows singles 'Day Storm,' 'It Leaks Out' and 'Trees.' Moth is a new EP with alt-rock and math-rock sensibilities, featuring angular, crunchy guitars paired with melodies and a precise, cutting rhythm section.

'Lyrically, this EP battles the complexities of mental health, resilience and relationships in their many forms, all the while rooting for the underdog,' Holly Carter (guitar/vocals) explains. ''Moth' is about standing tall and being bold. I liked the idea of a Moth flying in through a window attracted by the light and feeling fearless in that moment hence the lyrics 'to be brazen, after all' and how we could all be a little bit more like that. Moths always seem overlooked in comparison to butterflies who are colourful and beautiful but in my opinion a lot less brave.'

The EP has earned praise and support from Radio X (John Kennedy Live Session, X-Posure playlist), Northern Transmissions, Louder Than War, Chorus.fm, God Is In The TV, Phoenix FM, Freshly Squeezed (playlist), Loud Women, and more. Weather Happy is composed of guitarist/vocalist Holly Carter, who previously played in BERRIES, and drummer Harry Carter.

Moth is out now via Easy Does It Records.

Live Dates

12/9 - London UK - Paper Dress Vintage

Moth - Tracklisting

1. It Leaks Out

2. Trees

3. Day Storm

4. Moth

About Weather Happy

Weather Happy are a new UK alt/rock duo delivering instantly-compelling alt/rock with crunchy, mathy undertones and lyrical depth. They are fresh from working with producer and musician Rod Jones (Idlewild) on their debut EP Moth out now via Easy Does It Records.

Having been friends since they first ever picked up their instruments (and performed some pretty clunky blink-182 covers) former BERRIES front woman Holly Carter (vocals, guitars) and drummer Harry Carter have an unmatched songwriting and performing chemistry. Aside from sharing a surname, the pair also share a love for spiky, wonky rhythms, creating the perfect mix of fuzzy yet intricate guitar lines, driving drums and powerful melodies.

Weather Happy's tracks frequently showcase a unique duelling quality between drums and guitar. This fascinating and seemingly effortless alignment allows them to experiment with structures and time signatures, injecting an element of surprise and interest into their songs.

'Holly and I naturally push each other into unexpected places with song writing, and there's a level of trust between us that means we can follow those ideas freely. Rhythms shift and morph spontaneously into something completely new' says Harry.

Holly says 'We dug deep for this EP and pushed ourselves and our musicianship to make something we are genuinely proud of. It includes some of the rawest and most angular music either of us have ever written and we really love the direction it's taking.'

The sum of these parts is a cerebral and engaging listen, for fans of early Biffy Clyro and Sleater-Kinney.

Holly previously fronted the Alt/Rock trio BERRIES who released two albums through Xtra Mile Recordings. Their latest album was praised by CLASH, Louder Than War, Record Collector Mag and Classic Rock Mag. They were also regulars on BBC 6 Music, Radio 1 and Radio X and toured the UK and Europe supporting bands such as The Subways, Frank Turner, Sleeper and Porridge Radio.

Harry has worked across a wide range of genres both as a session drummer and committed band member. He has collaborated with a diverse range of artists and recorded at Abbey Road, RAK studios and Albion Rooms. His work has been featured in several notable articles, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and across International Radio.

Photo Credit: Alex Jackson







Photo Credit: Alex Jackson

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