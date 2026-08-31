Weather Happy Shares "Trees" Single Ahead of MOTH EP Release

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

UK band Weather Happy have shared their melodic, powerful new single 'Trees.' The track is from their upcoming debut EP Moth, due out October 30th via Easy Does It Records. Today's release follows the angular, noise-pop tinged lead single 'It Leaks Out,' which earned praise from Radio X (X-Posure playlist), Louder Than War, Chorus.fm, God Is In The TV, Phoenix FM, Freshly Squeezed (playlist), Loud Women, and more. Weather Happy is composed of guitarist/vocalist Holly Carter, who previously played in BERRIES, and drummer Harry Carter.

'I was in a difficult place when I wrote 'Trees',' Holly Carter explains. 'I remember sitting in a wood surrounded by rustling leaves and creaking branches and I realised how comforting the sound of trees can be. They represent so much history and are such a solid presence. The lyrics 'this soil grows beneath my feet, won't trip me up, it keeps me steady' are born from a similar place. Both reflect the solid people in our lives who help us through difficult trials and the comfort and reassurance we get from familiar faces and places. It's also about trying to move on with the acceptance that it takes time to heal. Musically the drums and guitar intertwine in a really delicate way until the chorus hits which we thought was perfect for this song.'

'Trees' is out now via Easy Does It Records.

Tracklist

1. It Leaks Out

2. Trees

3. Day Storm

4. Moth

Weather Happy are a new UK alt/rock duo delivering instantly-compelling alt/rock with crunchy, mathy undertones and lyrical depth. They are fresh from working with producer and musician Rod Jones (Idlewild) on their debut EP Moth due for release later in the year through Easy Does It Records.

Having been friends since they first ever picked up their instruments (and performed some pretty clunky Blink 182 covers) former BERRIES front woman Holly Carter (vocals, guitars) and drummer Harry Carter have an unmatched songwriting and performing chemistry. Aside from sharing a surname, the pair also share a love for spikey, wonky rhythms, creating the perfect mix of fuzzy yet intricate guitar lines, driving drums and powerful melodies.

Weather Happy's tracks frequently showcase a unique duelling quality between drums and guitar. This fascinating and seemingly effortless alignment allows them to experiment with structures and time signatures, injecting an element of surprise and interest into their songs.

'Holly and I naturally push each other into unexpected places with song writing, and there's a level of trust between us that means we can follow those ideas freely. Rhythms shift and morph spontaneously into something completely new' says Harry.

Holly says 'We dug deep for this EP and pushed ourselves and our musicianship to make something we are genuinely proud of. It includes some of the rawest and most angular music either of us have ever written and we really love the direction it's taking.'

The sum of these parts is a cerebral and engaging listen, for fans of early Biffy Clyro and Sleater Kinney.

Holly previously fronted the Alt/Rock trio BERRIES who released two albums through Xtra Mile Recordings. Their latest album was praised by CLASH, Louder Than War, Record Collector Mag and Classic Rock Mag. They were also regulars on BBC 6 Music, Radio 1 and Radio X and toured the UK and Europe supporting bands such as The Subways, Frank Turner, Sleeper and Porridge Radio.

Harry has worked across a wide range of genres both as a session drummer and committed band member. He has collaborated with a diverse range of artists and recorded at Abbey Road, RAK studios and Albion Rooms. His work has been featured in several notable articles, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and across International Radio.

Photo Credit: Keira Anne



Photo Credit: Keira Anne

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...