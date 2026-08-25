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THE SPOOK SCHOOL to Release New Album LIKE A HEARTBEAT

The Scottish band recorded the LP with Idlewild's Rod Jones at his Post Electric Studio in Leith.

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THE SPOOK SCHOOL to Release New Album LIKE A HEARTBEAT

Glasgow's THE SPOOK SCHOOL is reuniting after an 8-year hiatus and has announced a new album, LIKE A HEARTBEAT, set for release in Jan. 2027 on Slumberland / Alcopop!

Formed in 2011, THE SPOOK SCHOOL carved out a reputation as one of the most beloved queer acts of their generation. Their third and 'final' studio album, Could It Be Different? (released in 2018) was an internationally acclaimed release that was packed with hope and goodwill, passionately championing LGBTQ+ rights and inclusivity.

Now, with the political climate growing ever more hostile and LGBTQ+ rights under threat around the world once more, the time is ripe for THE SPOOK SCHOOL's return with new album Like A Heartbeat; recorded with Rod Jones of Scottish rock titans Idlewild at his Post Electric Studio in Leith, Edinburgh, it's undeniably THE SPOOK SCHOOL's most fully realized, cohesive, and sonically refined record to date.

Citing the likes of Radioactivity, The Beths, Alvvays, Swearin' and Bad Moves as some key sonic influences on their latest writing, along with long-term loves Thin Lizzy, The Hives, The Walkmen, Pixies, Pavement, and Buzzcocks. 'We really wanted to make sure we came back feeling urgent and energized,' says the band's Nye. 'We didn't want people to listen and think 'oh they've had a break, they're a bit older, mellower and chilled out now'. We wanted to go 100mph and get stuck into people's ears.'

And if there's one thing THE SPOOK SCHOOL wants the world to take from Like A Heartbeat, it's that they have absolutely zero plans on going back to the margins, and that you don't have to hide. 'People who feel on the periphery have so much to say, and sometimes we have to grab that space,' says Nye defiantly. It's wonderful to have them back: THE SPOOK SCHOOL truly are the heroes we deserve, carrying a message of resilience, solidarity, and—vitally—hope for the future.

THE SPOOK SCHOOL is:

Niall McCamley - he/him - drums

Nye Todd - he/him - guitar, vocals

Adam Todd - he/him - guitar, vocals

Ally 'AC' Cory - they/them - bass, vocals

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

Tracklist

01 Margins

02 Saying It All

03 Corporate Caring

04 A Little Clearer

05 Falling

06 Same Old Song

07 Time

08 Can't Speak Up

09 Survive

10 New Town

11 You're Wrong

Tour Dates

Oct 03 - London, UK - The Social

Photo Credit: Daniel Blake


Photo Credit: Daniel Blake
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