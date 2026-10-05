Weather Happy Share 'Day Storm' Single; MOTH EP Due via Easy Does It Records

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UK alt-rock, math-tinged duo Weather Happy have released their new single 'Day Storm,' the latest preview of their debut EP Moth, due out October 30th via Easy Does It Records. The angular, muscular track follows EP singles 'It Leaks Out' and 'Trees' which have earned praise and support from Radio X (X-Posure playlist), Northern Transmissions, Louder Than War, Chorus.fm, God Is In The TV, Phoenix FM, Freshly Squeezed (playlist), Loud Women, and more. Weather Happy is composed of guitarist/vocalist Holly Carter, who previously played in BERRIES, and drummer Harry Carter.

''Day Storm' is written about my past battles with OCD,' Holly Carter explains. 'How at one point my house felt like a friend protecting me from the contaminated dangers outside and offering routine and predictability but how quickly those feelings shifted to feeling suffocated. We wanted to go with some heavier distortion and driving drums for this song to create an intensity.'

The band says of the video: 'We wanted the video to represent a safe space in our personal lives - like a sunlit garden or a meadow - that gradually shifts into a place of unease, dysregulation and claustrophobia. Sculpted by 3D artist Al Jackson, this dreamlike world contains a collection of personal objects: childhood keepsakes, reminders of new beginnings, and objects connected to family, protection and grounding. As the storm rolls in and overtakes the scene, these familiar objects begin to carry a heavier weight. This transformation reflects the fragility of the mind, illustrating how even the most comforting of environments can quickly become entangled with distress.'

'Day Storm' is out now via Easy Does It Records.

Tracklist

1. It Leaks Out

2. Trees

3. Day Storm

4. Moth

Weather Happy are a new UK alt/rock duo delivering instantly-compelling alt/rock with crunchy, mathy undertones and lyrical depth. They are fresh from working with producer and musician Rod Jones (Idlewild) on their debut EP Moth due for release later in the year through Easy Does It Records.

Having been friends since they first ever picked up their instruments (and performed some pretty clunky Blink 182 covers) former BERRIES front woman Holly Carter (vocals, guitars) and drummer Harry Carter have an unmatched songwriting and performing chemistry. Aside from sharing a surname, the pair also share a love for spikey, wonky rhythms, creating the perfect mix of fuzzy yet intricate guitar lines, driving drums and powerful melodies.

Weather Happy's tracks frequently showcase a unique duelling quality between drums and guitar. This fascinating and seemingly effortless alignment allows them to experiment with structures and time signatures, injecting an element of surprise and interest into their songs.

'Holly and I naturally push each other into unexpected places with song writing, and there's a level of trust between us that means we can follow those ideas freely. Rhythms shift and morph spontaneously into something completely new' says Harry.

Holly says 'We dug deep for this EP and pushed ourselves and our musicianship to make something we are genuinely proud of. It includes some of the rawest and most angular music either of us have ever written and we really love the direction it's taking.'

The sum of these parts is a cerebral and engaging listen, for fans of early Biffy Clyro and Sleater Kinney.

Holly previously fronted the Alt/Rock trio BERRIES who released two albums through Xtra Mile Recordings. Their latest album was praised by CLASH, Louder Than War, Record Collector Mag and Classic Rock Mag. They were also regulars on BBC 6 Music, Radio 1 and Radio X and toured the UK and Europe supporting bands such as The Subways, Frank Turner, Sleeper and Porridge Radio.

Harry has worked across a wide range of genres both as a session drummer and committed band member. He has collaborated with a diverse range of artists and recorded at Abbey Road, RAK studios and Albion Rooms. His work has been featured in several notable articles, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and across International Radio.

Photo Credit: Alex Jackson



Photo Credit: Alex Jackson

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