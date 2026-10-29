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Armin van Buuren and Douwe Bob Collaborate on WHAT IF I TOLD YOU

The collaboration debuts via Armada Music and Breaking Records, following a live premiere at Amsterdam Dance Event.

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Armin van Buuren and Douwe Bob Collaborate on WHAT IF I TOLD YOU

Armin van Buuren has teamed up with Dutch singer-songwriter Douwe Bob on 'What If I Told You,' out Friday via Armada Music in collaboration with Breaking Records. The track brings together Armin's electronic sound and Douwe Bob's songwriting and country influences, capturing what the release describes as the excitement of stepping beyond familiar boundaries and taking a chance on something new.

The song began with a late-night moment of inspiration for Douwe Bob, who immediately thought of Armin as the right collaborator. The pair made their live debut with it in front of 40,000 people at the Johan Cruijff ArenA during AMF on 24 October, one of the flagship events of Amsterdam Dance Event. It was premiered by Radio 538 on 29 September, with the duo appearing live the same day on Dutch primetime talk show Eva Jinek. A lyric video follows this week, with a music video to come.

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