Armin van Buuren and Douwe Bob Collaborate on WHAT IF I TOLD YOU

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Armin van Buuren has teamed up with Dutch singer-songwriter Douwe Bob on 'What If I Told You,' out Friday via Armada Music in collaboration with Breaking Records. The track brings together Armin's electronic sound and Douwe Bob's songwriting and country influences, capturing what the release describes as the excitement of stepping beyond familiar boundaries and taking a chance on something new.

The song began with a late-night moment of inspiration for Douwe Bob, who immediately thought of Armin as the right collaborator. The pair made their live debut with it in front of 40,000 people at the Johan Cruijff ArenA during AMF on 24 October, one of the flagship events of Amsterdam Dance Event. It was premiered by Radio 538 on 29 September, with the duo appearing live the same day on Dutch primetime talk show Eva Jinek. A lyric video follows this week, with a music video to come.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 08 Hrs 58 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone