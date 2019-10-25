We The Kings Releases New Single 'Turn It Up'

Rock band We The Kings is turning up the volume with their brand new single "Turn It Up," out now via S-Curve Records/BMG. The song comes ahead of the band's upcoming tour with Simple Plan and State Champs, as well as a series of headline shows, that will see We The Kings performing around the country.

Listen to the song below!

"2020 is lining up to be the year of the Kings!" shares lead singer Travis Clark."I've been insanely busy over the last year constructing our 7th album with the guys as well as writing Avril Lavigne's single, 'Head Above Water,' and collaborating with Simple Plan and State Champs on the song 'Where I Belong' which was just released ahead of the tour we are all doing over the next few months."

He continues: "Life is good and only getting better now that we are releasing our first single called 'Turn It Up' from our 7th studio album set to release in 2020! Dear world, get ready!"

We The Kings released their sixth and latest studio album, Six, in 2018 via S-Curve Records/BMG. It secured the #18 spot on the Current Pop Albums Chart, as well as #13 Digital Albums, #21 Current Digital Albums, and #23 Digital Albums, among others in its first week. The album has been heralded by Billboard, Alternative Press, Newsday, Rock Sound, Setlist.fm, and more, and can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music, or purchased online here.

We The Kings' storied career has been marked by a deep reciprocity between the band and their fans. When the group-Clark, Hunter Thomsen (guitar), Danny Duncan (drums), Charles Trippy (bass) and Coley O'Toole (keyboard, guitar)-broke out of Bradenton, Florida in 2007 with "Check Yes Juliet," one of the most iconic songs of the late '00s pop-punk movement, millions of listeners around the world instantly fell in love with their buoyant spirit and emotionally poignant songwriting.

Follow-up singles like "Heaven Can Wait," "We'll Be A Dream," "Say You Like Me" and "Sad Song" kept We The Kings squarely in the mainstream, but as they readied Six, the band dug deep into the past to find inspiration from their earliest days. Their 10-year anniversary tour for Self-Titled sold out venues around the world in 2017, and it gave We The Kings a renewed sense of energy as they prepped new music.

At its core, Six's true triumph is its emotional heft. So much has changed for We The Kings since Strange Love-marriage, childbirth, death-and the album's 11 songs are a tribute to life's moments, both big and small, and how you never know which is which until much later down the line.

Six is the 6th studio album from We The Kings and is available now at smarturl.it/WeTheKingsSIX. For more information on the band's brand new single, "Turn It Up," please visit www.wethekingsmusic.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/25 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury +

10/26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade +

10/27 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm +

10/28 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground +

10/29 - Richmond, VA @ The National

10/30 - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

10/31 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

11/2 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

11/4 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/5 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

11/7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

11/8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Works Music

11/9 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

11/10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

11/12 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman

11/13 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's

11/15 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

11/16 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

11/17 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

11/23 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/26 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre +

11/27 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos +

11/29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex +

11/30 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall +

12/1 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard +

12/2 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers +

12/3 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues +

12/4 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall +

12/5 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive +

12/6 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar +





