We The Kings Releases New Single 'Alien'

Alt rock band We The Kings has released their new single “Alien”, out now. The song marks the band's first release since signing to Graveboy Records, which is owned and operated by Emo Nite founders T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed.

Stream “Alien” now here.

Produced by the band's own Travis Clark, “Alien” is a song about belonging and finding one's place in the world. Following all of the recent alien sightings and stories - Clark felt it was the perfect analogy to describe his overarching feelings of not fitting in.

This lifelong awareness stemming from sports, academics, and even the pop punk scene as a whole left Clark feeling alone. The Florida natives finally found their crowd of misfits after starting the band, only to be further labeled in a league of their own.

This theme of not fitting into conventional molds has been a guiding factor for the group and their following. The track is dedicated to those still figuring it out, finding their way in the world, and pushing past societal barriers, just as they are.

“We're all just a bunch of kids who feel like aliens searching for the answer to the question - ‘does anybody else feel like I do'” shares Clark. “Every few albums or so I get a strong feeling about a song. It's hard to explain, but the last 2 times I felt this way were with ‘Check Yes Juliet' and ‘Sad Song'. I have that same feeling about “Alien” so only time will tell what that means!”

Tapping into their early 2000's sound, We The Kings mix their nostalgic, warm vocals and captivating riffs with modernity to create a relatable track that listeners can find themselves in.

Fans can look forward to hearing “Alien” live as the band hits the road with Story Of The Year in early 2024 for their 20 Years of Page Avenue tour. For a full list of upcoming dates, please see below or visit www.wethekings.com.

About We The Kings

We The Kings' storied career has been marked by a deep reciprocity between the band and their fans. When the group — Travis Clark (vocals/guitar), Hunter Thomsen (guitar), Danny Duncan (drums), Charles Trippy (bass) and Coley O'Toole (keyboard, guitar) — broke out of Bradenton, Florida in 2007 with “Check Yes Juliet,” one of the most iconic songs of the late '00s pop-punk movement, millions of listeners around the world instantly fell in love with their buoyant spirit and emotionally poignant songwriting. Since then they've gone on to release eight albums with singles like “Sad Song,” “Heaven Can Wait,” “We'll Be A Dream (feat. DemiLovato)” and Say You Like Me and more. Over the course of their career the band has built a loyal fan base, leading to packed tours, multiple RIAA certified Gold & Platinum Records, and hundreds of millions of music streams.

About Graveboy Records

Born from the iconic Emo Nite parties, Graveboy Records stands as a testament to music's evolving dynamism. Celebrating its emo and pop punk roots, the label is not bound by genre but fueled by innovative artists. Launching with an eclectic mix, including the likes of We The Kings, Say Anything, and newcomers like Noelle Sucks, Graveboy is set on championing single releases while fostering artist longevity. Operating under Insomniac Music Group's vast network, and synergized with Emo Nite's global events, every Graveboy release is amplified, promising a unique blend of nostalgia, innovation, and community-driven passion. Graveboy Records isn't just a label; it's the next chapter of a musical movement.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Grave at The Torch

Upcoming Tour Dates w/Story Of The Year:

1/5 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

1/6 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

1/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

1/8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

1/10 – Toronto, CAN @ The Opera House

1/11 – Montreal, CAN @ Club Soda

1/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

1/13 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

1/14 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

1/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

1/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

1/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

1/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Heave at The Masquerade

1/21 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

1/22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

1/24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

1/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

1/26 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

Upcoming Tour Dates w/Simple Plan & Boys Like Girls

4/7 – Perth, AUS @ Metro City

4/9 – Adelaide, AUS @ AEC Theatre

4/11 – Melbourne, AUS @ Margaret Court Arena

4/13 – Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion

4/14 – Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall