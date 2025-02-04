Waxahatchee Shares New Song 'Mud,' 2025 Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Waxahatchee has released a lively new single titled “Mud," an outtake from the Tigers Blood sessions. The song follows the release of the acclaimed “Much Ado About Nothing” single and her GRAMMY®-nominated album Tigers Blood, out now on ANTI- Records.

Crutchfield continues her tour in support of Tigers Blood this year, with newly announced tour dates at Outlaw Fest with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow in September in addition to the previously announced show she curated at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch on March 14th featuring Lucinda Williams and her band, Futurebirds, Bill Callahan and more, a run with Wilco in the spring and additional dates with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Iron & Wine, Lord Huron, Kevin Morby, MJ Lenderman, Hurray For The Riff Raff and more. Pre-sale tickets for Outlaw Fest go on sale today at 10 am local time, with general on-sale starting Friday February 7th at 10 am local time. Tickets to all shows available at waxahatchee.com/shows.

Tour Dates:

2/21 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

3/14 - Spicewood, TX @ Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch #

3/29 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

4/26 - Tallahassee, FL @ Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park ^

4/27 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

4/29 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore ^

4/30 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheater ^

5/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company ^

5/3 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^

5/4 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn) ^

5/6 - San Antonio, TX @ The Espee ^

5/7 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

5/9 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle ^

5/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

5/11 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium ^

5/13 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

5/14 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center &

5/15 - Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne ^

5/16 - Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater ^

6/1 - Denver, CO @ Outside Festival

6/6 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/8 - Glasgow, SCT @ Barrowland Ballroom $

6/9 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall $

6/10 - Bristol, UK @ SWX $

6/11 - London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo $

6/13 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Porto

6/20 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

6/21 - Lafayette. NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards %

6/22 - Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

6/23 - Shelburne, VT @ Shelburne Museum on The Green =

7/29 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ~

7/30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ~

9/5 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre +

9/6 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre +

9/7 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

9/12 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

9/13 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

9/19 - East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater +

* w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Iron & Wine

# w/ Lucinda Williams & Special Guests

^ w/ Wilco

& w/ Cameron Winter

% w/ MJ Lenderman & Hurray For The Riff Raff

= w/ Kevin Morby

$ w/ Merce Lemon

~ w/ Lord Huron

+ w/ Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow & Madeline Edwards

Photo Credit: Kevin Morby

