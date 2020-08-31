Watch a New Music Video From Alecia Nugent

Alecia Nugent’s new music video resonates with a visual simplicity and emotional honesty that is incandescent.

Alecia Nugent's new music video resonates with a visual simplicity and emotional honesty that is incandescent. "They Don't Make 'em Like My Daddy Anymore," a moving tribute to Nugent's late father, was shot on a purpose-built, pared-down set filled with family photos and period props. The shots are tight, and the addition of an old hanging window adds a subdued theatrical feel to the piece.

Fresh Films' producer Glenn Sweitzer (Lady A - "Never Alone," Collin Raye - "Never Gonna Stand For This") wanted to keep it simple. "I'm not even sure a concept video would have done the song justice," he notes. "I'd lost my mom four months before our meeting and I knew I wanted to be a part of this as soon as I heard the song," Glenn recalls. "So, I created a set that felt like it was her dad's workroom, using rough wood on the walls, and kept the focus on Alecia to allow her emotions to shine through."

The plan paid off: Nugent ably presents loss and love in equal measure - while her reflections also exude joy and pride. For Alecia, reuniting with Sweitzer was meant to be. "We worked together on my first video, "Don't Tell Me," back in 2009 and I loved his work," she recalls. "He really captured my feelings again here - the pride I have in my dad, my gratitude for everything he did for me ... everything I do is because of him. Glenn 'got it,' and I think a lot of folks will relate to it." This week's video premiere partners include broadcasting giant Country Fix (check local airings HERE), and online presence, The Bluegrass Situation.

A native of Hickory Grove, Louisiana, Alecia became the lead singer of her dad's group, The Southland Bluegrass Band, when she was in her teens. She went on to record three albums for Rounder Records in the early 2000s, toured the U.S. extensively, and performed shows in Switzerland, Italy, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, and Canada as well. THE OLD SIDE OF TOWN is her first release in 10 years. Now based in Nashville, Nugent was awarded SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year honors in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, and won the IBMA Album of the Year award for MUSICIANS AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER. She has performed 71 times on the Grand Ole Opry. She loves baseball, Peanut Butter Fudge Balls, fishing, and refinishing old furniture.

Photo Credit: David McClister

