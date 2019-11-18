Watch Lana Del Rey Perform 'HALLUCINOGENICS' With Matt Maeson

Lana Del Rey's headline show in Oklahoma City on Sunday night had a surprise guest appearance by singer/songwriter, Matt Maeson. The duo performed a special rendition of Maeson's hit song, "Hallucinogenics." Watch the performance below.

Maeson recently topped the charts with his breakthrough hit single "Cringe," which spent an impressive four consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Alt Songs chart. "Cringe" is taken from Maeson's critically acclaimed debut album BANK ON THE FUNERAL - available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Maeson also recently released the official video for his next radio single, "Go Easy."

Maeson is currently traveling the U.S. on The Day You Departed Tour, with headline and festival dates slated through late November. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit mattmaeson.com/#tour.

Hailed by American Songwriter for "(creating) a sound unlike much else out there," Matt Maeson has been on a remarkable journey all his life. The Chesapeake Bay, VA-native grew up on tour, traveling and performing with his parents' prison ministry at maximum-security penitentiaries across America. His experiences - which include winning over crowds of naked women and Hells Angels at the world-famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota - inspired him to begin writing songs, spare and powerful confessionals infused with additional strength via his raw, soulful vocal approach.

Maeson posted his first songs online in late 2015 and immediately drew attention as a major new songwriting voice. In summer 2016, Maeson embarked on his first US headline tour, presented by Communion, the influential artists' collective co-founded by Mumford and Sons' Ben Lovett and responsible for kickstarting the careers of such like-minded artists as Ben Howard, Michael Kiwanuka, and Catfish & The Bottlemen. Since then, Maeson has continued to live much of his life on the road, touring alongside artists like Jaymes Young, Bishop Briggs, and Vallis Alps while also lighting up on his own at such top festivals as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Forecastle, and more.

MATT MAESON

THE DAY YOU DEPARTED TOUR 2019

NOVEMBER

18 Houston, TX House of Blues

19 Dallas, TX House of Blues

20 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

22 Orlando, FL Florida Man Music Festival * w/ 1975, Jimmy Eats World, & more

23-24 Fort Lauderdale, FL Riptide Music Festival * w/ The Killers, The 1975 & more

DECEMBER

8 Los Angeles, CA KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas * w/ Mumford & Sons, Twenty One Pilots, The 1975 & more

15 St. Louis, MO The Point HoHo Show * w/ Phantogram

All Dates w/Special Guests Moby Rich except *





