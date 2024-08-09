Watch: Gooseberry Shares 'Baby Do You?' Single and Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn-based trio Gooseberry returned in April to announce their most ambitious project to date: their debut full-length LP All My Friends Are Cattle. Today, the group is sharing their fourth and final single ahead of the album release, "Baby Do You?". The track is upbeat and punky, inspired by early Green Day and sounding almost Arctic Monkeys-esque. Gooseberry front man Asa Daniels calls "Baby Do You?", “a fun, silly punk tune about getting high and watching HBO. The world gets increasingly crazier each year, or so it seems. More and more it feels like we’re careening off the rails without much ability to change things. So why not get high and wonder if ET is already here posting celeb crushes on Tumblr?”

Watch the video for Baby Do You? below!

"Baby Do You?" serves as the final single from the group's debut full-length LP, joining "Kikiyon", "Dying To Meet You" and "Cherry Blossoms" as representatives of what we can expect in September. Each song is unique, highlighting the incredible lyrical range and blend of sounds that is uniquely Gooseberry. From punchy punk rock to Beatles-y singer/songwriter tunes, Gooseberry is proving they can do it all, and will constantly keep you guessing about what's next. With All My Friends Are Cattle, the band showcases their knack for infectious melodies and emotionally resonant storytelling, leading listeners in a sonic journey that is both familiar and refreshingly unpredictable.

Gooseberry is hitting the road this August for their biggest headlining tour to date, including a supporting show for Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band! Head to their website for tickets and more information.

