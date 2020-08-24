Warner Records and Labels Announce Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl Releases

Record Store Day is August 29th.

Warner Records is pleased to announce exclusive titles that will be released around the world on Saturday August 29th, as part 1 of this year's Record Store Day celebration. Find the lists for RSD Drops on August 29th at www.recordstoreday.com

Since the inception of Record Store Day thirteen years ago, Warner Records has remained an official sponsor releasing exclusive curios, collectables, long out-of-print and highly sought-after pressings in limited editions. This year is no exception as we celebrate this special event with a treasure trove of exclusive vinyl available at thousands of independently owned record stores in the U.S. and around the globe. Our very limited-edition Record Store Day exclusives for summer 2020 are as follows:

The Black Keys: Let's Rock - 2x Black vinyl 45 RPM discs. Limited to 7500 copies worldwide.

Exclusive to RSD, The Black Keys chart-topping 9th album via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch has spawned three Top 10 singles and was one the most critically acclaimed albums of 2019. This 45 RPM version is pressed on two 180 gram discs and housed in a deluxe holographic gatefold jacket and individually numbered.

Gary Clark Jr. - "Pearl Cadillac" (Feat. Andra Day): 10" Pearl vinyl single. Limited to 4,500 copies worldwide.

RSD exclusive featuring two different remixes of "Pearl Cadillac" from Clark's multiple Grammy Award-winning album This Land. The incomparable Andra Day contributed vocals to these remixed versions of this fan favorite track.

Gorillaz - G-Sides: Black vinyl album. Limited to 22,000 copies worldwide.

Originally released on CD only in Japan in 2001, and in the U.S./Europe in 2002, this is the first time this highly sought-after compilation has been made available on vinyl. This collection features ten b-sides and remixes from the Gorillaz debut album and Tomorrow Comes Today EP. All tracks remastered and pressed on 180 gram vinyl.

Gorillaz - D-Sides: 3x Black vinyl albums. Limited to 21,000 copies worldwide.

This three album set gathers b-sides, remixes, singles and bonus tracks from Gorillaz second album Demon Days. 22 tracks in all and includes previously unreleased materials from the album sessions. All tracks remastered and pressed on 180 gram vinyl for the first time.

k.d. lang & the Reclines: Angel With A Lariat - Red translucent vinyl album. Limited to 4,500 copies worldwide.

k.d. lang's and the Reclines major label debt from 1987. Back on vinyl since its original Sire Records release.

k.d. lang: Drag - 3-sided Clear with black "smoky" vinyl albums. Limited to 4,500 copies worldwide.

A RSD exclusive and on vinyl for the first time. An ambitious and beautiful conceptual collection of cover songs all related to smoking, as a metaphor for human addiction. Double vinyl set with special etching on side 4.

Find the lists for RSD part 2 & 3 drops September 26th and October 24th at: www.recordstoreday.com

View More Music Stories Related Articles