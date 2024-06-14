War Hippies Unveil Heartfelt Song 'Like Father, Like Daughter'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



War Hippies’ latest release "Like Father, Like Daughter" is set to tug at the heartstrings of listeners everywhere today. Written by founding member Scooter Brown, this emotional tune delves deep into the unbreakable bond between a father and his daughter, capturing the essence of love, identity and empowerment.



The accompanying music video, also releasing today, is a deeply personal visual journey that features intimate home videos of Scooter and his daughters. These heartfelt moments offer a glimpse into the real-life inspiration behind the song, making the song resonate even more with viewers.



"Like Father, Like Daughter" is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the official music video can be viewed on War Hippies' YouTube channel (Watch Here).



"Like Father, Like Daughter" is a sweet narrative that resonates with the timeless theme of a father's guiding presence in his daughter's life. Brown's heartfelt lyrics beautifully illustrate how this important and special connection shapes a daughter’s identity, infusing her with the courage and grace needed to navigate the world.

Complementing the evocative lyrics, the masterful string composition adds an emotional depth that enhances the song's powerful message. The harmonious blend of vocals and strings creates an anthem that is destined to become a staple at weddings, celebrating the cherished first dance between fathers and daughters.

War Hippies Tour Dates:

June 16 - Bloomington, Ill. - Tailgate N' Tallboys Illinois 2024

June 29 - Woodstock, Ga.- Red, White & Brews

July 2 - Greeley, Colo. - Greeley Stampede — Civitas Park Stage

July 5 - Filer, Idaho - Firecracker Day Festival 2024

July 12 - 13 - New Salem, N.D. - ND Country Fest 2024

July 19 - Old Washington, Ohio - Old Washington Music Fest 2024

July 26 - Kearney, Neb. - Buffalo County Fair

July 27 - Pueblo West, Colo. - Copper River Presents Summer Of Red Dirt

Aug. 2 - Yuma, Colo. - 2024 Yuma County Fair

Aug. 10 - Sequim, Wash. - Unity Of Effort 2024

Aug. 15 - Huber Heights, Ohio - Rose Music Center At The Heights

Aug. 17 - Lewisburg, W. Va. - State Fair Of West Virginia

Aug. 23 - Wabash, Ind. - Eagles Theatre

Aug. 24 - Huntingburg, Ind. - Red, White, & Brauen Music Fest 2024

Aug. 31 - Colville, Wash. - FarmJam 2024

About War Hippies

In 2022, War Hippies, a country music duo and lifestyle brand gained rapid acclaim for their authentic songwriting and energetic live shows. Their debut album, released in October 2022 during The Can’t Miss Tour supporting Chris Janson and Travis Tritt, debuted at No. 8 on iTunes Country Chart and No. 30 across genres in its first week. Tracks have been streamed and viewed over 34 million times across platforms. With plans to perform over 100 live concerts in 2024, their schedule includes supporting Travis Tritt, headlining performances and festival dates. Recently endorsed by Harley-Davidson, War Hippies also perform at rallies and join rides across the U.S. and support various veteran non-profits. Furthermore, the duo is currently in the studio producing new music while also creating new video content and working on other highly anticipated projects. Visit WarHippies.com for more information.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



