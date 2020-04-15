Walter Martin Releases New Song To Benefit Charity

Renowned songwriter and Walkmen co-founder Walter Martin released today a new song "Quarantine Boogie (Loco)." Recorded at home in isolation, the song features guest vocals from Matt Berninger of The National (who also appears in the video) along with horn accompaniment by Stuart Bogie. Walter is working with City Harvest, a non-profit organization providing support to those affected by COVID-19 and supplying food to NYC public school kids in need. Walter has started "Walter Martin's Team" and the first goal is to raise $10,000.

Listen to "Quarantine Boogie (Loco)" below!

To donate or learn more, visit the "Walter Martin Team" City Harvest page HERE.

"I made this song hoping to make enough of a fool of myself to inspire people to join my City Harvest team and donate money," stated Walter. "They are doing amazing work feeding people in NYC right now, and helping get food to public school kids who rely on school breakfast and lunch. I hope you can laugh at my song during these hard times and please join my City Harvest team and donate HERE."

Walter released his latest album The World At Night earlier this year, his fifth solo effort since The Walkmen announced their hiatus in 2013. It was met with widespread critical acclaim from Pitchfork, Noisey, Billboard, Vogue, Paste, Flood, and NPR Music who raved, "Whenever the state of the world gets me down, I listen to him and I always feel better." Last month, Walter also released two surprise albums on Bandcamp called Common Prayers and Green Beans & Tangerines, both comprised of various unreleased songs from his prolific archives, including unused B-sides, demos, alternate track versions, and more.





