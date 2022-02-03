Wallows Announce Sophomore Album 'Tell Me That It's Over'

Ever-evolving band Wallows announce their highly anticipated sophomore album, Tell Me That It's Over, today and release new single "Especially You" with an accompanying music video directed by Jason Lester.

Tell Me That It's Over, out March 25th, was produced by the multi-GRAMMY Award winning Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele) and contains 10 tracks informed by everything from lo-fi post-punk to indie-folk to early-'90s dance-pop psychedelia. See track list below and pre-order the album here.

On the meaning behind album single "Especially You" Dylan Minnette says, "It's about when you're in the early stages of a relationship and you get so worried that the other person's mind will change at the flip of a switch. It's about stressing over the smallest things for no reason, but it's definitely self-aware about the fact that I'm doing this all to myself."

TMTIO is a thrilling continuation of the sonic exploration first begun on Wallows' 2019 album Nothing Happens - one of the highest streamed debuts from any band that year, featuring their platinum-selling single "Are You Bored Yet?" (feat. Clairo). Following their critically acclaimed 2020 EP "Remote," the band released the first taste of music from their upcoming album with single "I Don't Want to Talk" in September of 2021.

