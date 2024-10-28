Wallice Shares New Single 'I Want You Yesterday'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer-songwriter Wallice has shared her new single, “I Want You Yesterday,” from her debut album The Jester out November 15th via Dirty Hit.

“I Want You Yesterday” places Wallice’s clever lyricism front and center, allowing it to shine while being complimented by swirling, playful beats. As the track progresses, the instrumentation grows bolder and brighter, resulting in an upbeat, sparkling conclusion.

﻿“‘I Want You Yesterday’ is the first song that I wrote with Mikey Freedom Hart and Marinelli as a trio. It was the beginning of something really great, and the three of us ended up doing the whole album together,” shares Wallice. “This song started as a beat that reminded me of something off a Beatles record. When we first wrote it, I didn’t think we nailed the initial version of the verses, but I loved the simplicity of the chorus and I wanted something that would compliment that. We ended up doing a ‘how would [insert any artist] write this verse’ exercise, and wound up with a really fun song that I particularly like because it’s a little outside of my comfort zone.”

The song is the latest offering from Wallice’s upcoming album The Jester and follows singles “Heaven Has To Happen,” “The Opener,” shared with the announcement of the album, as well as “Gut Punch Love,” and “Deadbeat.” “Heaven Has To Happen” is a confessional, intimate track about imposter syndrome, while “The Opener” details Wallice’s experience touring the world as an opener. Power-pop track “Gut Punch Love” further shows off her storytelling prowess, chronicling the story of Wallice’s mother searching for her missing fiancé in Japan, and “Deadbeat” is a vulnerable, violin-driven number. These tracks have given listeners an early look into the confessional songwriting, bold lyricism, and captivatingly diverse arrangements that they can expect from The Jester.

This push and pull between expectation and actuality animate much of The Jester, Wallice’s ultra-dynamic and charged 14-song debut. Though Wallice has been writing songs since she was a preteen playing cello and releasing them for almost as long, her career took shape during the last four years, when a series of singles and EPs suggested her as a new chronicler of early adulthood’s struggles and delights. Throughout the 14 tracks, Wallice proves that she is indeed a rising force to watch, blending genre lines to create a distinctive sonic landscape that is completely, unabashedly Wallice.

Next year, Wallice will kick off her headlining North American Tour in support of The Jester in January. Starting in San Diego on January 25th, the 20-date tour sees Wallice bringing The Jester to life across major markets including Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and more.

WALLICE TOUR DATES

January 25 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego

January 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

January 28 - Austin, TX - Parish

January 29 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

January 31 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Altar

February 1 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

February 2 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

February 4 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

February 5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

February 6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

February 8 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground

February 9 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

February 10 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

February 13 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

February 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

February 15 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

February 16 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

February 18 - Portland, OR - The Old Church

February 20 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

February 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Photo Credit: Monika Oliver

Comments