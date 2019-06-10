Wale Releases GEMINI (2 SIDES)

Wale Releases GEMINI (2 SIDES)

Wale releases "Gemini (2 Sides)" today. Give it a LISTEN HERE.

This is the newest offering from one of the most prolific and influential rappers, poets and agitators of the last decade. "Gemini" is the precursor to Wale's eagerly-awaited sixth studio album, coming soon!

Wale continues to dominate the industry with lyrical flair and undeniable hits.

Over the past decade, he has earned several RIAA-certified platinum and multi-platinum singles including GRAMMY-nominated "Lotus Flower Bomb" ft. Miguel and "Bad" ft. Tiara Thomas; RIAA-certified gold status for albums Ambition andThe Gifted with more than 6 million monthly Spotify listeners and over half a billion channel views on YouTube.

Produced By: DJ Suede



