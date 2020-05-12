W&W to Debut First Ever Extended Reality Livestream, in Partnership with ALDA

Globally renowned DJ & producer duo W&W will deliver a very special extended reality livestream via a partnership with Dutch events brand ALDA, in which an entire 3D virtual world will be created from scratch. The pioneering move will see the pair play an eagerly anticipated set inside a custom-made stadium, with animation helping to craft this extended reality on Saturday 23rd May at 17:00 CEST, for all the world to see. Those who want to be notified can subscribe here.

For this unique occasion, W&W and ALDA will partner up with China's premier sports brand Li-Ning, world's leading live streaming platform Twitch and globally renowned dance music magazine DJ Mag. Unicef has been chosen as a global charity, working to provide relief and recovery to communities impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19). With the future of dance music continuing to find innovative paths in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, W&W's virtual world marks a seminal point in the history of the industry, as the Dutch duo implement green screens to enhance the illusion of their creative 3D reality. Set to secure an iconic legacy as the debut XR extended reality livestream in the electronic music scene, the broadcast will showcase many futuristic elements, with a nod towards a potential future route for the events industry during the global lockdown.

Becoming one of the most sought-after duos the world of dance music has to offer, W&W are best known for their dynamic DJ sets - packed with raw intensity - and the energy of the powerful production prowess they flex with every release fresh from their studio. Crafting a unique signature sound, their productions have been championed by the likes of Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta and many more, rising as high as number #18 in the DJ Mag Top 100 poll. Continually performing at leading festivals across all corners of the globe, such as Tomorrowland and EDC, the debut of the hugely exciting live-stream is certainly not the first time the Dutch duo have paired up with ALDA, after performing a truly iconic set at AMF 2019, when the pair helped own the night during a sensational b2b performance alongside Timmy Trumpet.





With the duo continuing to prove their status as innovators and tastemakers in the scene, all eyes will be firmly fixed on this revolutionary premiere of the augmented reality performance, in which Willem and Ward will surround themselves with a series of mind-blowing special effects. Striving to push the dance music scene to a new limit, by creating a space that welcomes everyone to pave the way for the industry's future, this very special performance from W&W, in partnership with ALDA, will take place on Saturday 23rd May 17:00 CEST, with fans able to tune in via Facebook and Twitch.

