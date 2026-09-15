WEDNESDAY to Release BLEEDS DELUXE; New Single Out Today

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North Carolina rock group Wednesday is releasing Bleeds Deluxe this Friday, September 18th via Dead Oceans, marking the anniversary of their album Bleeds. The digital release coincides with the band's new single 'June 2 (Early Version),' produced by Kenneth Blume, which came out today.

Bleeds Deluxe features a fresh batch of demos from the band, including 'June 2 (Early Version),' as well as remixes by Joe Harvey-Whyte, DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ, Gouge Away, Fire-Toolz, Andy Loebs, and Avey Tare.

On Bleeds, Wednesday presented a collection of narrative-heavy Southern rock. It was one of the most acclaimed albums of 2025, making year-end lists at The New Yorker, The New York Times, Vulture, NPR, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The Ringer, The FADER, The Needle Drop, Paste Magazine, Stereogum, Consequence, and more.

Wednesday is on tour through the end of the year. The tour includes dates in South America and Mexico as well as US dates with Tyler Childers and a co-headline run with Mannequin Pussy.

Tour Dates

2026:

09/23 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ C Art Media

09/25 - Santiago, Chile @ Club Chocolate

09/27 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Balaclava Festival

09/30 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ~

10/02 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ~

10/03 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center ~

10/30 - Asheville, NC @ Hellbender ^

10/31 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel - SOLD OUT

11/02 - Nashville, TN @ The Truth ^

11/03 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

11/05 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall ^

11/06 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham ^

11/07 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ^

11/09 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham ^

11/10 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre ^

11/12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^ - SOLD OUT

11/13 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory ^

11/14 - Austin, TX @ RADIO/EAST ^

11/16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

11/17 - Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall ^

11/18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

2027:

01/12 - Mexico City, CDMX @ Foro Indierocks!

01/14-18 - Riviera Maya, MX @ One Big Holiday

04/01-04 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

~ w/ Tyler Childers

^ w/ The Bitch Cabal Tour with Mannequin Pussy

Bleeds Deluxe Track List

1. Reality TV Argument Bleeds

2. Townies

3. Wound Up Here (By Holdin On)

4. Elderberry Wine

5. Phish Pepsi

6. Candy Breath

7. The Way Love Goes

8. Pick Up That Knife

9. Wasp

10. Bitter Everyday

11. Carolina Murder Suicide

12. Gary's II

13. Reality TV Argument Bleeds (Andy Loebs Remix)

14. The Way Love Goes (Joe Harvey-Whyte Version)

15. June 2 (Early Version)

16. Elderberry Wine (DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ Remix)

17. Carolina Murder Suicide (Avey Tare Remix)

18. Wasp (Gouge Away Version)

19. Poison the Sound (Demo)

20. Bitter Everyday (Fire-Toolz Remix)

Photo Credit: Emilio Herce | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Emilio Herce | Download Hi-Res

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