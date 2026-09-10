Photos: INTERLAY Announces SNOW COVERS YOUR INSIDES EP

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Chicago-based post-hardcore noise rock band Interlay have announced their third EP, snow covers your insides, due out October 23. With the announcement comes the emotional, layered track 'Silo,' out now, inspired by a foggy, desolate farm at dawn.

Photo Credit: Chloe Dutton | Download hi-res image













The forthcoming project, which takes its name from Sylvia Plath poetry, sees the group embrace contradiction: melodic without sacrificing intensity, abrasive without losing intimacy, and firmly rooted in the DIY ethos that has guided the band from its start. This time, bandleader Alexandria Ortgiesen (vocals/lyrics/guitar) is accompanied by a new, fully Chicago-based band featuring Nate Dixon (bass) and Brent Favata (drums).

Ortgiesen credits mixing engineer Doug Malone for the project's sound, arrangements and their dynamic live show. 'Beyond engineering the sessions, Doug played an active role in developing the record's sonic identity, helping the band refine guitar tones, arrangements, and dynamics while preserving the immediacy that defines Interlay's live performances.'

On what Ortgiesen calls the most emotional track on the project, the musician shares, 'This song is inspired by a memory of staying up until 5AM on a friend's farm with someone I loved. The song is about loneliness and the vivid memories of the smoke, haze and fog over the farm Silo at dawn.'

On the guitar work behind 'Silo,' Ortgiesen shares, 'I am really proud of using a Leslie, I love exploring ways in the studio and when writing to incorporate noise and feedback into parts to layer. I think it's an interesting area to explore when it comes to guitar and makes up a lot of my identity as a guitarist.'

The previously released 'Plastic Stars' is a vulnerable, powerful love song rooted in darkness. Ortgiesen says, 'I wanted to write a love song. Something romantic, but not in a light way. What came out was an emotionally shredded take on the loneliness of being in love with someone in the throes of addiction. The song's refrain of 'I will disappear' said in anger, not as a threat exposes the raw nerve of vulnerability.'

For the last six years, Interlay have been captivating listeners and live audiences across the country, at SXSW and on college campuses. They've sold out shows across the Midwest and NYC, and have shared stages with bands like Wednesday, She's Green, Hotline TNT, Deerhoof and more. With their third project, the band aims to continue to solidify themselves as a leading voice in post-punk and hardcore, with fiery femme-angst at their core.

ABOUT INTERLAY

Snow covers your insides, the third EP from Interlay, wears a title in debt to the poetry of Sylvia Plath, utilizing language that expresses both soft beauty and graveyard imagery. Billing themselves as post-riot grrrl, Interlay pack a comet full of feminine rage in blistering guitar rock. Interlay makes space for more anger in an often emotionally distant shoegaze music scene, utilizing the creative possibilities of that sound and marrying it to influences like Hole and Sleater Kinney.

Alexandria Ortgiesen (vocals/lyrics/guitar) has been leading the band since its earliest incarnation in her native Wisconsin. Hauling the last Madison, WI lineup across state lines, the band moved to Chicago, a place whose deep history of Midwest alternative music and a thriving current DIY landscape was an ideal fit for the band.

'Plastic Stars' is the first single off of their upcoming EP, Ortgiesen's third project under the Interlay moniker and featuring a new, Chicago-based lineup. The song shows Interlay at their most feminine and fierce, with a delicate, reverb drenched Soprano vocal on top of hyper-kinetic drumming. Interlay's songwriting marks the importance of femme-led musical angst, in spaces often male-dominated.

Tracklist

01. Silo

02. Reaching for my Revolver

03. Plastic Stars

04. fIREHOSE



Photo Credit: Chloe Dutton | Download hi-res image

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