SOFT BURN: SMALL POND Announces Sophomore LP Produced by Alex Farrar

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New England indie rock band Small Pond has announced its sophomore album, SOFT BURN, produced by Alex Farrar (Wednesday, MJ Lenderman, Briston Maroney, Mercury, Indigo De Souza, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee, and more), due out on October 21. The band has also shared the first single from the album, 'Silver Coin,' which is available now on DSPs.

Small Pond writes from the space between clarity and confusion: relationships, identity, growing up, change, and the quiet moments that don't always have words yet. Music is how the band slows those experiences down and makes sense of them together. The goal isn't to offer answers. It's to make space for the experience of figuring things out while you're still inside it, so listeners feel understood, grounded, and a little less alone in what they're going through.

''Silver Coin' is about looking at a relationship from the outside almost like a third person perspective, watching yourself and not always liking what you see,' says Molly McDevitt. 'It's about the disconnect that comes when you know you're not showing up the way you want to for the people who matter to you, and the discomfort of admitting that.'

The band is playing a number of shows with more set to be announced soon. All tour information and up to date news can be found at smallpond.band.

Small Pond On Tour

August 30 - Ogunquit, ME - Leavitt Fest

September 19 - Eliot, ME - Takedown Fest

October 8 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

October 17 - Belfast, ME - All Roads Festival

October 23 - New York, NY - Cassette

October 28 - Boston, MA - Deep Cuts

From the Band

'We didn't go into this album with a concept. A lot of these songs came from different places and different times, some dating back to Molly's solo EP, others (like 'soft burn' and 'spit') written in the gaps between our two recording sessions, one in September and one the following February. That's just how we write: pretty freeform at first, word-vomiting whatever comes out, then refining it into a song. So the concept of the record really revealed itself to us afterward, in hindsight, rather than being something we set out to make. Looking back, we realized the songs kept circling the same tension, something soft pulled against something cold and hard.'

'What we did know going in was the sound we wanted to chase. We wanted to span genres the way we always have, from the pop-leaning production of 'everything's quiet' to the funkier roots of songs like 'darlene' and 'holy,' while pushing into heavier, harder territory on the back half of the record. None of us listen to the same music or write the same way, so whatever comes out when we're in a room together ends up being its own kind of amalgamation, which feels very Small Pond to us.'

'We recorded with Alex at Drop of Sun Studios, and he was a huge part of shaping this sound. He let us find our own answers, gently steering when we needed it and keeping us from just copying our influences. Having a third party in the room made the hard, sometimes frustrating work of finishing a song so much easier, especially recording with people who know each other as well as we do. Everyone at the studio was kind and grounded, which put us at ease walking into a space that big for the first time. We drove down and back twice, 14 hours each way, all in Joe's car... an experience in itself.'

Photo Credit: Adam Gerhold | Download High-res



Photo Credit: Adam Gerhold | Download High-res

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