WAYF BOYS Take Over Leon's Bagels in New York City For Exclusive Fan Pop-up Event

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Rising K-pop group WAYF BOYS recently took over an iconic New York bagel stand for a fun one-of-a-kind fan hangout. Fans crowded the sidewalk in NoMad, Manhattan as the group took over Leon’s Bagels on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Members Anderson, Andrew, Samuel, and Ryan stepped behind the counter to serve up bagels for 50 lucky fans, who won access to the event via a free raffle. Member Junmyeong was unfortunately unable to attend, by the other members promised to bring him Takis back to Korea.

Each of the 50 selected fans had a chance to step up to the WAYF BOYS-run bagel stand, one by one, receive a free bagel and coffee, and chat with the members for a few minutes. Fans used their time to talk to the members about their experiences as a fan and their love for WAYF BOYS’ music, take selfies with them, and get special shoutouts. Each fan’s experience ended with them receiving a special signed card from their bias.

In addition to the 50 fans who were selected for the event, many other fans who weren’t selected showed up and crowded the sidewalk in front of Leon’s Bagels to catch a glimpse of their idols. The members took time to interact with all of the fans throughout the event, having full conversations from inside the stand, throwing hearts and peace signs, and posing for photos.

This event comes ahead of WAYF BOYS’ appearance at the KOOM Live concert on October 16 at Terminal 5 in New York City.

About WAYF BOYS

WAYF BOYS - Andrew, Junmyeong, Anderson, Samuel, and Ryan - are a five-member group based in Seoul, South Korea, introducing their own take on “NU-Kpop.”

The group is part of WAYF (Where Art Yields Freedom), a creative platform built around artistic freedom and individuality. Known for their raw vocals, fearless creative direction, and viral pre-debut content, WAYF BOYS built a global audience before officially releasing their first project.

With “WAYF BOYS DO” establishing their arrival and “SWAG” pushing the sound forward, the group is carving out a lane that blends the energy of K-Pop with R&B, hip-hop, and a more unfiltered approach to performance and identity. Their latest single “A4M” introduced another side of WAYF BOYS through a deliberately unconventional concept

built around B-grade absurdity. Leaning into the offbeat, bold ideas rarely seen in conventional idol promotion, the group embraces humor, individuality, and an anything-goes creative spirit that reflects the freedom at the core of the WAYF identity.

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