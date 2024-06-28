Vocal-Guitar Duo Nancy And Spencer Reed Release New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nancy and Spencer Reed, esteemed vocal-guitar duo based in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania have released their delightful career-spanning album Happying. Available on all digital platforms today, and also as a CD, Happying is an eight track retrospective that draws from three sessions over three decades: two were recorded at Nancy and Spencer's home, and another was with legendary drummer Bill Goodwin (known primarily for his association with Phil Woods).

The outstanding musical duo, whose partnership extends beyond music into a lifelong marriage, first crossed paths in the Bronx, where they cultivated both a romantic and musical bond. Citing Lambert, Hendricks and Ross, Carmen McRae, and Jackie and Roy as prime influences, they embarked on a musical odyssey that includes now nine recordings and countless live performances. Since moving to the Poconos so many years ago, the couple has had a major impact on the area, often appearing at the legendary Deer Head Inn, which has served as a creative hub for the couple. They're also active as educators. Spencer's influence as a guitar instructor has been profound, mentoring talents like Grammy nominees Mark Williams and Chris Connors, while Nancy has nurtured artists like Nellie McKay and Najwa Parkins.

With the help of producer Richard Dunning, the couple conceptualized Happying. Reflecting on the album's theme, the Reeds shared in a press statement: "Choosing the title 'Happying' encapsulates our lifelong pursuit of happiness, transcending mere fame or fortune." This sentiment permeates the album, evident from its spirited opener "Cheerful Little Earful" to the soulful rendition of Roberta Flack's "Feel Like Makin' Love". Their eclectic repertoire includes jazz standards like Benny Golson's "Whisper Not" and Thad Jones' "A Child is Born", each reimagined with their unique blend of scatting and improvisation. Nancy's reinterpretation of Joni Mitchell's "Morning Morgantown" harks back to her folk roots, weaving a tapestry of influences that define their musical evolution.

Special guests are abound on Happying. Bill Goodwin lends his musical prowess to the majority of the album, while NEA Jazz Master saxophonist Dave Liebman joins on the Chicago tune, "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?" and New York based saxophonist Jay Rattman is present on "Feel Like Makin' Love". Peter Philips (synthesizer), Ed Ludwig (saxophone), Craig Kastelnik (Hammond organ) and Neil Braunstein (drums) join the fun too across various tracks.

As Nancy and Spencer Reed continue to enchant audiences with their seamless harmonies and masterful arrangements, Happying stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to the music, and is a highlight of the busy summer release season.

Comments