Vitamin String Quartet Set New Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beloved pop-culture inspired instrumentalists Vitamin String Quartet have announced northeast dates, including New York City, Boston, Portsmouth, NH, and Newark, NJ (full list of tour dates below). The group’s Billboard-charting album VSQ Performs Taylor Swift is also available to stream now in Dolby Atmos and spatial audio formats. Released via CMH Label Group, the compilation of spellbinding and innovative renditions of Taylor Swift’s music earned VSQ the #1 spot on Billboard’s Classical Albums, Indie Store Album Sales, and Classical Crossover Albums charts.

With over 2 billion streams, almost 4 million downloads, and over 1 million physical units sold, the Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) is known for their classical reinterpretations of pop hits.

For 25 years the Billboard-charting ensemble has been establishing classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. Fresh off high-profile placements in the Netflix and Shondaland original hit series Bridgerton, VSQ has "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon).

Across over 300 releases, VSQ have produced cutting-edge string renditions of a highly eclectic mix of artists, erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop, rock, and pop. From Lil Nas X to Björk, Studio Ghibli to gothic metal, VSQ approaches their renditions with respect and care, breathing new life into music they already love. The Quartet’s string stylings have also been featured in HBO’s Westworld, ABC’s Modern Family, the Judd Apatow-directed The King of Staten Island, among many others. In addition, the ensemble has appeared onscreen with 30 Seconds to Mars for an episode MTV Unplugged as well as an episode of Gossip Girl.

VSQ’s newest album Otaku is a celebration of almost four decades worth of music from Japanese animated film and television. The arrangements and performances capture the complexity of over a dozen anime songs, spanning pop, rock, and classical genres. Otaku showcases guest stars from the contemporary classical crossover world, including two tracks featuring GRAMMY-nominated cellist Tina Guo, and a new recording with GRAMMY-winning session musician and social media sensation ThatViolaKid, aka Drew Forde.

VSQ is currently on their US tour, performing music from Otaku, the hits of 2024, their songs from Bridgerton, and much more. All dates are on sale now and listed below.

US Tour Dates:

01/31 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

02/01 - Hattiesburg, MS - Hattiesburg Saenger Theater

02/02 - Birmingham, AL - UAB’s Alys Stephens Center - Jemison Concert Hall

02/04 - Tallahassee, FL - Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

02/05 - Atlanta, GA - Symphony Hall

02/06 - Newberry, SC - Newberry Opera House

02/07 - Clemson, SC - Brooks Center

02/08 - Louisville, KY - Bomhard Theater

02/10 - Washington, DC - Capitol Turnaround

02/11 - Washington, DC - Capitol Turnaround

02/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater

02/13 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

02/14 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

02/15 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Bristol

02/16 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

05/14 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall **JUST ANNOUNCED**

05/15 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur **JUST ANNOUNCED**

05/16 - New York, NY - The Concert Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture **JUST

ANNOUNCED**

05/17 - Newark, NJ - Victoria Theatre at NJPAC **JUST ANNOUNCED**

Photo Credit: Nick Fancher

Comments