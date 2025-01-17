Violin-Lead Indie Act Peach Luffe Shares New EP 'Back To Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indie act Peach Luffe has shared his new EP, Back To Me. The project is the vision of classically trained singer-songwriter Jong Lee, who was born in Seoul, South Korea, and is now rooted in Toronto, Canada. The new record was written, produced, and mastered by Jong, with contributions from Peach Luffe band members Michael Friedman, Henry Stein, and Yifan Wu.

With a background in classical music, Peach Luffe’s expertise on the violin immediately makes him stand out from the pack, allowing him to craft detailed, layered compositions that take his strain of dreamy pop into completely immersive territory. For the new record, he uses this strength to help listeners nurture their inner child with his unique, whimsical sound. “Violin is like my cheat code,” the Lee explains, never fully sidelining the instrument that sets him apart. “But I just want to make music that people enjoy — people are multi-faceted, and I want to help them rediscover what they enjoyed when they were younger in particular.”

Known for his unique blend of dream-pop and K-Indie, Jong leverages his classical foundation to craft lush soundscapes that transport listeners. Peach Luffe began as a solo project in Lee’s bedroom during the pandemic and slowly grew to be a full band with numerous collaborators. A prolific songwriter, Jong released his first EP, Shimmer, in 2020, his debut album, Everything is Peachy, in 2022, and five other EPs in less than four years, including Honey. He has received early support from tastemakers like CBC, Atwood Magazine, and Exclaim! and from influential playlists like Spotify’s IndiePop, New Music Friday US, and Dreampop. Spotify also selected him for a billboard in Toronto’s Dundas Square for Asian Heritage Month in May of 2023 and again in March with the release of Honey.

As music out of South Korea has grown in popularity around the globe in recent years, Peach Luffe is ready to continue acting as an ambassador for the diverse types of artistry that are possible — his 2020 single, “Shimmer,” was featured in Korean advertisements and the 2022 film Swearing Jar. “I’ve listened to K-Indie music since I was younger, and it’s exciting to see it get more popular,” he recalls, always searching for new ways to expand what’s possible in the genre. “It makes me wonder what’s next.”

