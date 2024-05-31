Video: Watch New Video for Cody Belew's 'Horseshoes & Hand Grenades'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Southern glam rock artist on the rise Cody Belew’s newest track has a fun new music video to match its infectious beat. “Horseshoes & Hand Grenades,” released last week via Visionary Media Group, is the second single from Belew’s forthcoming debut album I Did It For Love. The video, conceptualized by Belew himself, takes audiences on a character journey as he steps into both the roles of Nashville’s late-night talk show host and guest performer.

Co-written with Lucie Silvas (Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Tricia Yearwood) and producer Dustin Ransom (Richard Marx, Chely Wright, Emily West), “Horseshoes & Hand Grenades” was inspired by the country music of the 1970s, primarily due the heavy influence of disco during that time. The track encompasses the idea of being all-in in a relationship and having a reckless abandon for a true and dangerous love without caring about the cost.

Belew debuted his talents as a singer-songwriter in 2022 with his self-titled EP. A blend of candid originals and well-loved classics by artists who inspired him, Cody Belew was led by the single “Rodeo,” which premiered in Times Square and found regular rotation on CMT. Belew also captivated fans with his cover of Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” (a collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Dave Audé), which topped a variety of popular Spotify playlists and recently surpassed three million streams on the platform.

Belew is coming off of an exciting year, kicking off 2023 as a member of CMT’s coveted “Listen Up” program (alums include Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, and Maren Morris). Belew then released his poignant single “Charlene,” in which the former Southern Baptist questioned the marriage of religion and politics in America. The timely song was accompanied by a powerful video which has since surpassed one million views. As a rising voice in the LGBTQIA+ community, Belew also attended Vice President Harris’ star-studded Pride Event in June.

Belew released the title track “I Did It For Love'' from his forthcoming debut album of the same name last Fall. Grimy Goods called the single “meteoric and captivating... One inspired by the arresting magnetism of Freddie Mercury – though he also echoes Orville Peck’s enigmatic allure and a talent for crafting country pop hooks like Kacey Musgraves.” The accompanying video is presently in full rotation on CMT, presenting Cody at his most bold and bedazzled.

A long-time Nashville resident, Cody recently completed a yearlong, sold-out residency at the city’s famed Lipstick Lounge, a showcase at Soho House, and a set at the OG Basement. He has a slew of other live shows on the horizon for a fan base he’s built with his impassioned vocals, authentic storytelling, and undeniable stage presence. Belew is currently readying for the 2024 release of his debut record, I Did It For Love, in which he’ll traverse between his deep-seated love of Southern music and his obligation to activism.

