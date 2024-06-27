Video: Watch Ne-Yo Live Studio Performance of '2 Million Secrets' From Vevo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has released NE-YO’s Live Performance of “2 Million Secrets.” Vevo and the three-time, Grammy award-winning hitmaker have a long history of working together, having previously collaborated on Vevo Presents performances in 2010 of “Champagne Life,” “One In A Million” and “Knock You Down” (with Keri Hilson).

The release of “2 Million Secrets” marked a new era for NE-YO, who is now an independent artist for the first time in his career. Starting with this new song, the hitmaker has full creative control of his music as he steps into a new entrepreneurial chapter of his life.

NE-YO also made his directorial debut with the “2 Million Secrets” music video that he conceptualized, directed and turned into a short film. The new song comes as he prepares for his upcoming Las Vegas residency, the Human Love Rebellion residency.

Most recently, the RIAA announced that NE-YO’s collaboration with Pitbull and Afrojack on “Give Me Everything” was certified diamond after selling 10 million copies.

Photo credit: Vevo

