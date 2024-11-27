Video: The Dryes Release Performance Video for New Song 'Ain't God Good'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last week, acclaimed country duo THE DRYES released their new single, “Ain’t God Good,” which found immediate support from DSPs, securing official playlists adds such as: Apple Music’s “New In Country” and “Back Porch Country,” and TIDAL’s “Christian Currents,” among others. Moreover, Katelyn and Derek Drye opened up about the song’s inspiration in an interview with American Songwriter. Journalist Clayton Edwards raved that “The Dryes overcome hard times with grace with their new track ‘Ain’t God Good’…a moving song, no matter how you hear it.”

Now, THE DRYES, have released a stripped back acoustic performance video of the song which they filmed in The Chapel at High Point Farm in Whites Creek, TN.

A song made for those quiet Sunday mornings or a bonfire nightcap, “Ain’t God Good” serves as a reminder of the simple gift of another day—and the grace that carries us through it all. As we enter a season of reflection and gratitude, it's the perfect time to pause, appreciate the blessings we have, and find hope in the challenges we've overcome.

“When a family member asked us to sing this song at a loved one’s funeral, we realized that people can relate to this song on a real level,” shared THE DRYES. “We may never know the answers for many things on this side of heaven, but there’s beauty poking through at every corner, if we just look for it. No matter what we walk through, God is good for the days we have breath in our lungs, and we can feel thankful for another setting sun.”

With the new single, Katelyn and Derek Drye stay true to their keen ability to share their story in its most raw form, guiding listeners on a musical journey to fresh perspectives and an energizing sense of hope. “Ain’t God Good” came while sitting around the bonfire in North Carolina, talking about everything life has thrown at them.

Sticking to their yearly tradition, THE DRYES will kick off their annual Christmas shows next month — with the first taking place on Friday, December 13 in Warsaw, VA at Oyster Shoals Music Hall. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

If there was ever a time that country music needed a duo like THE DRYES, it’s now. Since launching their career in 2018, THE DRYES — husband and wife Derek and Katelyn — have caught the attention of USA Today, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, & Billboard, gaining thousands of new fans and followers along the way. Recognized by Country Living Magazine as “the new hot country duo to watch” after premiering on season 22 of NBC’s The Voice, the pair have accumulated over 12 million global streams. Their sassy single “Dolly Would,” and their alluring, soulful track, “House on Fire,” both achieved the remarkable feat of reaching #1 on CMT’s 12 Pack Countdown.

THE DRYES’ recent summer single, “daydrinkin’” instantly charted on iTunes and has garnered over 5 million views across their social media. During Mental Health Awareness month (May), they released the Dear Heart EP; a chronological collection of unfiltered stories spawned from Katelyn and Derek Dryes’ own mental and spiritual health reflection. Destined to connect with a listener's soul, Dear Heart arrives to early praise. HOLLER said Dear Heart brings, “their warm signature harmonies to a more introspective set of songs,” spotlighting the EP’s title track with its, “gently strummed guitar ticking over their magically entwined harmonies, it’s a song that slowly opens its arms up and pulls you in.”

“‘Dear Heart’ showcases the last four years of our lives — carrying grief, honest questioning, finding relief in moments of hope, and living with love at the forefront through moments bitter and sweet,” share The Dryes. “Life is short, but it is truly a gift, and ‘Dear Heart’ is about leaning into it all.”

The official music video for “A Little Longer,” the EP’s lead single, found massive support from CMT as the video climbed the network’s fan-voted 12 Pack Countdown show.

In 2023, The Dryes hit the road with Jo Dee Messina as direct support on her national “Heads Carolina, Tails California” Tour. The pair also made their debuts at CMA Fest and the Carolina Country Music Festival, captivating a crowd of 35,000 fans. While on the road, The Dryes secured a partnership with Cheerwine, and Derek landed a spot as an official PRS Guitars artist.

Photo credit: Sean Hagwell

