Video: Teejay Drops 'Twerk It' Music Video

Breakout Jamaican Dancehall star Teejay shares a new and instantly mesmerizing video for “Twerk It” that spotlights Jamaica’s finest female dancers backing it up and busting it down Caribbean style.

In the JEDITHEGOD & LAGIKZSUPREME directed video for "Twerk It" the tables have turned, where syncopated moves take a back seat, and give way to whining and twerking. The fluttering bassline features high-pitched guitar fingerpicking courtesy of production by DJ Frass.

Teejay continues to grab the attention of fans around the world with his carefree dance moves from his viral hit, "Drift." On May 9th, 2024, the track and its signature choreography were added to Fortnite. His lively song and side-to-side steps, hops, and pose are now known as the Snapshot Swagger emote in Chapter 5, Season 2. It is the first time a Jamaican artist and dance have been featured in the widely-popular online game.

Brooklyn's Barclays Center will get a full dose of Teejay's hits on June 15th at the Reggae Love Fest. The star-studded lineup features Teejay along with dancehall veterans like Shabba Ranks and Super Cat plus heavy hitters Masicka and Hoodcelebrityy. For tickets and more information visit HERE.

About Teejay:

From Montego Bay, Jamaica to stages all over the world, Teejay was born into a family with three older brothers. The artist was constantly surrounded by music. With little resources, he found salvation in music. By nine years old, he released his first song “I Know” on Don Corleone’s 2005 Seasons Riddim written by his siblings Tippa and Ice and has continued to record countless dancehall bangers, from street anthems to crossover hits. As one of Jamaica’s most dynamic artists holding the torch for dancehall’s new generation, Teejay’s mastery of any style of singing or rapping is on full display as he presents the nine songs from his first EP, I Am Chippy, released Feb 2, 2024, via Warner Records. Titled after a name Teejay was given as a child, I Am Chippy, gives a more personal understanding of the artist. Co-executive produced by Grammy-winning and diamond-selling dancehall icon Shaggy, along with Teejay, Sharon Burke, and Steve Carless, the EP debuted on the Top 10 of the U.S. Billboard’s Reggae Album chart during its first week. The set features guest vocals from his son Jaydon, Nigerian superstar Davido, and fellow Jamaican dancehall artists like Skillibeng, Tommy Lee Sparta, Bayka & Quada. He landed the cover of Billboard in January, deemed the “future of dancehall,” and has been recently featured in Vogue, Rolling Stone, and BET. His standout single “Drift” was a 2023 and 2024 chart topper and spawned a Tiktok dance craze created by Jamaican street dancer Gabi Don. The smash has amassed over 150 million global streams and one billion + TikTok views with Usain Bolt, Burna Boy, Cardi B, and Offset seen grooving to track. In the U.S., the song has peaked at #1 in NYC and #7 in Top 50 cities nationwide on Shazam and reached the Top 30 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

