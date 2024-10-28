Video: Sophie Ellis-Bextor Shares 'Freedom of the Night' Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sophie Ellis-Bextor has shared the entertaining and dazzling video for her new single, the glorious and magical disco-pop anthem ‘Freedom of the Night’, which celebrates one of the most iconic videos of the noughties ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’.

An energetic, fun, and glitteringly catchy track, new single ‘Freedom of the Night’ sees Sophie enter a new era with a confident return to her iconic and esteemed disco-pop sound. The video, filmed at London’s Rivoli Ballroom by longstanding collaborator and friend Sophie Muller, is set within a dance gala and hints at nostalgia whilst being fresh, exciting and joyful.



The video nods to the renowned ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ video, also directed by award-winning Sophie Muller, which sees Sophie use underhand tactics to win a dance competition, connecting to the dark undertones in the joyful disco-pop song. Set at the ‘Freedom of the Night’ dance gala, the video sees Sophie now play the role of a competitive Mum, fiercely pushing for her fictional daughter to win the dance competition (spoiler - she does). With choreography from Polly Bennett, who choreographed the final dance scene in Saltburn, we see Sophie showcase her own captivating solo dance routine alongside a cameo from one of the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers as a fellow ‘dance Mum’.



Sophie says, “We thought it would be really fun to continue the story from the ‘MOTD’ video. I am the same cunning person from the video who is trying to win but this time I’m grown up and it’s my fictional daughter who is participating in the dance competition! See if you can spot some of the links between this and the ‘MOTD’ video.”

Sophie has also announced her biggest ever UK headline tour in May and June 2025, including a headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Kicking off in Glasgow on 24th May and taking in 15-cities in total including Manchester, Newcastle, Cardiff and Bristol, the tour culminates at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.



She says, “This year has been full of amazing tour dates around the world, and it has been so much fun. I absolutely love performing live, but it’s always an extra treat to be able to tour at home and I can’t wait to play my biggest dates in the UK yet next May and June. It will be wonderful to bring the disco fun to everyone! Headlining The Royal Albert Hall in London is a bit of a dream and it’s going to be very special.”



Tickets are available to purchase via artist and O2 presale at 9am on Wednesday 30th October, Ticketmaster and venue presale at 9am on Thursday 31st October and on general sale at 9am on Friday 1stNovember. Full dates are below.



With an impressive musical career that spans over an amazing 25-years, Sophie has achieved five top 10 albums and eight top 10 singles. With hits including ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, ‘Take Me Home’, ‘Get Over You’, ‘Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer)’ and many more, ‘Freedom of the Night’ is the beginning of a return to Sophie’s distinctive sound, embracing her musical roots across pop, disco, and dance. Working with both classic and new collaborators, the track sees Sophie back together with Biff Stannard (Kylie, JADE), Duck Blackwell and Shura and collaborating with Chris Greatti (Willow Smith, The Dare) andDavid Wrench (Jamie XX, Hot Chip) alongside additional production from her husband and The Feeling bassist Richard Jones.



Most recently, after featuring in the epic final scene of Emerald Fennell’s film ‘Saltburn’, Sophie’s beloved 2001 hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ saw a huge resurgence, charting at #2 in the UK Singles Chart and #58 In the Billboard Top 100, with the song reaching over 11 billion global streams across all streaming and social platforms.



Sophie has recently toured sold-out headline shows across Europe and the US, supported Nile Rodgers, and appeared at festivals across the world, including performing with Peggy Gou during her set at Glastonbury, following her own set on the legendary Pyramid Stage in 2023.

