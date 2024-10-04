Video: Sneak Peek of New BLUEY MINISODES; Available to Stream on Monday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The next seven “Bluey Minisodes” episodes are almost here! Starting this Monday, Oct. 7, they will begin streaming on Disney+ at 12 a.m. PDT and will roll out on Disney Jr., Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand throughout the week. The first batch of seven “Bluey Minisodes” episodes were released on July 3. The premiere date for the third and final batch will be announced at a later date.

In a special sneak peek of “Whirlpool,” the kids make a whirlpool in the paddling pool and then jump into the swirling current. The collection of one- to three-minute “Bluey Minisodes” is a series of funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of “Bluey.” “Bluey Minisodes” is written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio.

Also available now, fans can sing along to a new “Bluey Theme Tune (Vocal Version)” song from the new album Bluey: Rug Island, arriving Oct. 25.

According to Nielsen, “Bluey” is the No. 1 most-watched series on streaming this year (2024) to-date among total viewers in the U.S., with over 39 billion minutes watched (653M hours)*. The series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo.

Produced by the multiple Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

“Bluey” has garnered awards, including a 2024 Peabody Award, 2024 and 2023 Television Critics Association Awards, an International Kids Emmy Award, BAFTA Children & Young People Awards and many more.

Photo Credit: Ludo Studio

