Video: Searows Releases 'End Of The World' Video; Announces Euro Tour Dates

Searows shares the music video for the title track of his recent EP, “End Of The World.” The EP, End of the World, released in November via Last Recordings On Earth, a new label launched by Matt Maltese in association with Communion Records.

Searows has also announced his debut headline shows in London and Paris, taking place in February 2024, following a sold-out US headline tour.

The timelessness of Searows' pensive, intimate indie folk translates effortlessly to film. His music is made for cinematic moments - both on-screen and in real life - so the short film he has conceptualised for End Of The World feels masterful, like the seminal scene of a cult classic.

The visual adds a rich new facet to the mesmeric world Searows is building with each release, and more than justifies the recent critical acclaim and sold-out headline shows.

Alec shared some words about the video:

“The concept for this music video came to me on one of the driving days of the UK/Europe tour opening for Gracie Abrams. My partner and I had just rewatched the show ‘The End of the F***ing World,' and after talking through what my song ‘End Of The World' meant to me, I realized I wanted the video to explore this specific kind of anxiety that I know I share with many others, where my mind can turn the smallest worry into the literal end of the world. So we decided to create our own little ode to runaways, ‘à la Bones and All' and ‘The End of the F***ing World.'”

“In the video there's a narrative involving two people who find each other at a rest stop in the middle of nowhere Oregon, after experiencing separate and unspecified catastrophic events.

Ultimately the pair finds happiness and solace in each other's company, which is a theme of the song: When you accept love and find community, or find even one other person who can ground you (and you them), the feelings that could have ended the world become manageable.”

About Searows:

Searows is the moniker of Kentucky-born, Oregon-raised musician Alec Duckart. Duckart's intimate, hushed and compelling debut album Guard Dog was released independently, soon finding an audience that were already sharing snippets of his music via communities on TikTok.

With no real anticipation or expectation for where he wanted the music to land, the record was greeted fondly, and received extensive co-signs from the likes of Ethel Cain, who invited Searows to open for her, and Gracie Abrams, whom he supported on stages across Europe this year. Already a favorite of the likes of Rolling Stone and Paste, Duckart has cemented himself as a budding indie-folk heavyweight.

Upcoming Live Dates:

2/19 - Omeara in London

2/22 - Le Hasard Ludique in Paris

Photo Credit: Marlowe Ostara